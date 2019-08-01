With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 less than a week away, the leaks just keep on coming. This next one comes courtesy of SamMobile and shows off Samsung's USB-C to 3.5mm dongle.

As with most other dongles, there isn't much to see here. One end features a USB-C connector to be inserted into your phone, while at the other end is a 3.5mm jack for your wired headphones. The dongle does appear to offer a tapered end for each connector, which will probably make it more durable than some other dongles (such as the ones sold by Google).

The new dongle is expected to come in the box along with the other Note accessories, but there is no word on the price in case you'd like to purchase one separately. Most other companies charge between $9 and $11, so you can expect the price to be similar if/when it goes on sale.