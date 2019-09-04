After several rounds of delays, Samsung has relaunched the Galaxy Fold. The phone is going up for sale in Korea on September 6 and will be available in the U.S. starting September 27, and Samsung is introducing a new Premier Service that allows Galaxy Fold customers access to Samsung experts for "tailored guidance and support over the phone any time, any day." Here's what you need to know about the Galaxy Fold Premier Service.
Products used in this guide
- The foldable phone is back: Samsung Galaxy Fold ($1,980 at Samsung)
What is the Galaxy Fold Premier Service?
Samsung is touting the Galaxy Fold Premier Service as a seamless way for Galaxy Fold owners to know more about the capabilities of the foldable phone. Galaxy Fold owners will get 24/7 access to Samsung experts online or over the phone should they run into any issues, and Samsung is also offering an optional one-on-one on-boarding session to set up the device and walk customers over all the new features on offer.
The Galaxy Fold is set to retail for just under $2,000, so it makes sense for Samsung to provide tailored support to customers picking up the phone. The move not only lets Galaxy Fold customers find quick resolutions for their issues, but it also allows Samsung some leeway to deal with any hardware problems along the way.
Google also offers a similar service for its Pixels, with the option to contact customer service baked into the phone settings. It will be interesting to see what approach Samsung takes, but it is likely there will be a dedicated app for the Premier Service that's pre-loaded on every Galaxy Fold.
Who will be able to access the Galaxy Fold Premier Service?
For now, the Premier Service is limited to the Galaxy Fold. But with the Note 10+ retailing for $1,100, it is possible we could see Samsung extend the Premier Service to its other flagships. We should know more once the service goes live later this month.
Fold away
Samsung Galaxy Fold
The next big thing is here (again).
Samsung has fixed all the issues plaguing the Galaxy Fold, and the foldable phone is ready to make its debut once again. This time, Samsung is offering a Premier Service that will give Galaxy Fold owners 24/7 access to Samsung experts online or over the phone should they run into any issues.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Expand storage on the Galaxy S7 with these microSD cards
Still rocking a Galaxy S7 in 2019? Chances are you need a microSD card as your internal storage is probably full at this point. Here are the best ones!
The Galaxy Note 10+ is Verizon's best phone
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy Note 10+ is a smash hit.
Since it's back to school time, maybe it's time to get your kid a phone
Your kids have reached a point where they aren't right beside you at all times. For some, that means it's time to make sure they have a phone, and these are the phones you should consider.