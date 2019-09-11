What you need to know
- Samsung today launched the Galaxy A30s and A50s smartphones in India.
- The Galaxy A30s has been priced at ₹16,999 ($237) in India, while the Galaxy A50s starts at ₹22,999 ($321).
- Both phones can now be purchased through the Samsung India website.
Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s in the Indian market. Both the phones were announced last month and come with a few minor upgrades compared to the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 that were launched in February this year.
The Samsung Galaxy A30s, which comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, has been priced at ₹16,999 ($237) in the country. Samsung Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, is priced at ₹22,999 ($321) for the 4GB RAM variant and ₹24,999 ($349) for the 6GB RAM variant.
Both the new Galaxy A50s and A30s come in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Violet colors with a holographic effect on the back. They will be available for purchase starting today via leading e-commerce platforms as well as major offline retailers across the country.
The Samsung Galaxy A30s has the same 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display and Exynos 7904 chipset as the Galaxy A30 but comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a more impressive triple camera setup at the back. Samsung Galaxy A50s features a newer Exynos 9611 chipset and an upgraded 48MP main camera at the rear with a dedicated Night Mode.
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Samsung's new Galaxy A50s is an attractive mid-range smartphone featuring an impressive 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, 32MP selfie camera, and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.
