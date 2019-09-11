Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s in the Indian market. Both the phones were announced last month and come with a few minor upgrades compared to the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 that were launched in February this year.

The Samsung Galaxy A30s, which comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, has been priced at ₹16,999 ($237) in the country. Samsung Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, is priced at ₹22,999 ($321) for the 4GB RAM variant and ₹24,999 ($349) for the 6GB RAM variant.

Both the new Galaxy A50s and A30s come in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Violet colors with a holographic effect on the back. They will be available for purchase starting today via leading e-commerce platforms as well as major offline retailers across the country.

The Samsung Galaxy A30s has the same 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display and Exynos 7904 chipset as the Galaxy A30 but comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a more impressive triple camera setup at the back. Samsung Galaxy A50s features a newer Exynos 9611 chipset and an upgraded 48MP main camera at the rear with a dedicated Night Mode.