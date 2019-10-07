While there are now two entries in Samsung's budget lineup, the differences are pretty minimal. The regular Chromebook 4 comes equipped with an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 display, one USB-C port, and weighs in at 2.60lbs. Comparatively, the Chromebook 4+ has a larger and sharper 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 display, two USB-C ports, and is a bit heftier at 3.75lbs.

The Samsung Chromebook 3 has long been one of the best budget offerings in the Chromebook space. On October 7, 2019, Samsung announced its successor in the form of the Chromebook 4 (and 4+).

Samsung notes that both models have "undergone extensive durability testing to ensure they are as solid as sleek." Both Chromebooks come with eight military-grade durability standards, meaning you have great resistance against temperature, dust, and "other shocks."

As for the rest of the specs, the Chromebook 4 and 4+ are packing an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4 or 6GB of RAM, and 32 or 64GB of eMMC storage. You'll also find one USB 3.0 port in addition to the USB-C offerings, as well as a MicroSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

You'll also find the Google Assistant built right into the Chromebooks, allowing you to get its attention for any of your questions/commands by just saying "Hey Google" at any time.

You can buy the Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ right now, with prices starting at $230 and $300, respectively.