The launch of Galaxy Fold from Samsung, which was supposed to redefine what a mobile device is, has been quite the roller coaster so far. It started out with mostly positive impressions and sold out in a matter of hours.

Then, it took a turn as devices sent out for review began to fail one after the other. Eventually resulting in Samsung having to do a full recall of the review units for investigation and postpone the launch globally.

That brings us to May 7, where we now have confirmation that Samsung will cancel any remaining pre-orders of the Galaxy Fold beginning May 31 unless customers actively tell the company they want to keep it.