According to a recent report released by Opensignal, Samsung is the market leader when it comes to network speeds. The report pitted the top three mobile device makers by volume, including Apple, Huawei, and Samsung. The results revealed that, of the 40 countries analyzed, Samsung users experienced faster download speeds in 35% of those countries. Apple users were faster in 17.5% of the countries analyzed, and while Huawei didn't come in first anywhere, it did tie for fastest in seven countries. In the remaining 48% of the countries, two or more of the brands tied with each other. The report showed that, in the U.S., Samsung users beat out Apple by 8.2 Mbps. However, the gap was even wider in Norway, where Samsung users saw speeds 14 Mbps faster than iPhone users.

The countries where Apple saw the greatest advantage were the U.A.E and Taiwan, where the iPhone beat out Samsung phones by 14.7 Mbps and 8.8 Mbps. When it comes to speed testing mobile networks, one of the biggest factors is the hardware used. The results from the OpenSignal test showed that:

Download speeds of high-tier smartphones were at least twice as fast as those of low-tier users in 25 countries.

That is most likely a big reason why Huawei phones lag behind in the rankings, seeing how its low-tier offerings are more popular while Samsung and Apple users tend to buy more high-tier and mid-tier devices. However, even among high-tier devices, Opensignal results showed that Samsung users still achieved the fastest speeds. While Apple users were fastest in the mid-tier category, and Huawei came out on top for low-tier users. Samsung has made a name for itself in the past for having some of the fastest network speeds. This is one of the main reasons why PCMag used the Samsung Galaxy S10 in its annual test of mobile networks here in the U.S., where AT&T won for the first time in several years. Along with crowning Samsung as the winner for network speeds, Opensignal also compared the mobile networks of different countries. Out of 73 countries, it found South Korea at the top with average speeds of 70.4 Mbps. Canada wasn't far behind with 67.1 Mbps, and Singapore came in third with 65.4 Mbps. Trailing all the way behind at 32nd was the U.S. with an average of 31.6 Mbps.