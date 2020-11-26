If you're looking to get your kids into reading during the winter break, get them an Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle for $97.97. That's a $45 discount. This bundle includes not just a Kindle but a year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a two-year worry-free guarantee that will replace the Kindle should anything happen to it. It also comes with a screen protector and a power adapter to keep it charged.

Winter is coming. Cold weather is here. Time to curl up with a warm blanket, some hot chocolate, and a good one thousand or so books to read. Amazon is discounting several versions of the Kindle e-readers just in time for Black Friday. Get 30% off the Kindle Oasis , bringing it down to $174.99 from its regular price of $250. You can also get the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite for $84.99, which is 35% off its $130 price. These prices match what we saw on Prime Day, so if you missed your chance the first time around you can still save right now.

Save on the Oasis, the Paperwhite, or the Kids Edition of the Kindle. All of these e-readers have weeks-long battery lives, access to Audible audiobooks with Bluetooth headsets, and a display built for reading.

The Oasis e-reader is made for absorbing as many books, newspapers, magazines, and audiobooks as you possibly can. It has a 7-inch 300 ppi display that's specifically designed to be flush on the front for a sleek design. There's also an adjustable warm light that lets you shift the screen from white to amber. That can be helpful based on changing lighting conditions, and it can be a little more relaxing on your eyes.

In addition to the flush display, the whole device is designed around being thin and lightweight and easy to use. It has page turn buttons right on the sides, and the e-ink technology reads like real paper. The Oasis is also waterproof with an IPX8 rating.

The Kindle Paperwhite also has a lot of good things going for it. For one thing, it's waterproof. Take it to the pool or get caught in the rain without worry. It also starts at twice the storage of previous generations with 8GB instead of 4GB, and you can always upgrade up to 32GB.

These devices have batteries that will last for weeks and let you use the more advanced features like the lights or Bluetooth without fear of draining them too fast. Pick your favorite and get to reading.

All three of the e-readers on sale here work with Audible. Use a pair of Bluetooth headphones or speakers and switch seamlessly from reading to listening. You can actually save on Audible thanks to Black Friday sales there as well.