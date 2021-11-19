OnePlus makes some of the best Android phones you can stick your SIM in with low prices on unlocked phones that work great on T-Mobile's huge 5G network. The OnePlus 9 is $130 off to just $600 at Best Buy while its bigger sibling is $270 off to $800. It's also worth remembering that if you live near a Best Buy, there's a good chance you can order it online and pick it up the same day. These phones are completely unlocked so you can take them to the GSM carrier of your choice, though they'll really shine on T-Mobile thanks to 5G support that works with its high-speed Ultra Capacity 5G network.
The OnePlus 9 is a beauty available in two colors. Whether you want a dash of excitement with winter mist astral black for a professional look, the OnePlus 9 looks great. It's packing a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and it's powered by the venerable Snapdragon 888 with 8GB of RAM. There's a 50MP main and a 48MP ultra-wide camera on the back producing great photos in a variety of lighting conditions.
The OnePlus 9 Pro takes things a step further with a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED and an extra telephoto camera. It's available in pine green and morning mist colors. The two colors look great and help to bring out the curved glass edges. Like the smaller phone, the 9 Pro has great 5G support with the addition of mmWave.
If you've been waiting for a great deal on an Android flagship, this is one of the best Black Friday Android phone deals you're going to find. OnePlus has excellent attention to detail and its phones have a great premium feel with performance to match.
Get up to $270 of a new OnePlus 9 Pro or $130 off a OnePlus 9
This phone is sold completely unlocked meaning that if you want to try out a new carrier, you can. Many people are switching to cheaper MVNOs running on the T-Mobile network and these phones are ready to take advantage of the entire network. These phones will work on AT&T though 5G support is not guaranteed. If you were thinking about making a change, you don't need to keep using your old phone, just get a great phone that can come with you like the OnePlus 9.
