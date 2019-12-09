Galaxy S11 CAD-based RenderSource: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

  • Alleged hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy S11 have surfaced online.
  • The images show Samsung's next flagship phone inside a 'leakproof case', so all we get to see is the new camera layout.
  • Samsung Galaxy S11's L-shaped camera setup on the back of the will include an all-new 108MP primary sensor.

Popular industry insider Ice Universe has shared two 'hands-on' images showing the Samsung Galaxy S11 inside a "leakproof case." Since the case hides nearly every key design element of the phone except the rear camera layout, we cannot be entirely sure if the phone inside the case is indeed the Galaxy S11. However, Ice Universe does have a pretty good track record and the camera module appears very similar to what was showcased in recently leaked CAD-based renders of the phone.

Source: Ice Universe on Twitter

Even though the images are extremely grainy, we can still see the overhauled rear camera layout. They also show the significant camera hump that the phone will have. If @OnLeaks is to be believed, the camera hump on the Galaxy S11 will protrude by 1.1mm.

Along with the two hands-on images, Ice Universe has also shed some light on the primary 108MP camera sensor that Samsung will be using in its 2020 flagships. The company will apparently use a custom 1/1.3-inch type 108MP sensor, with superior image quality compared to the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that is used in the Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

In addition to the 108MP primary sensor, Samsung's Galaxy S11 lineup is also expected to have an upgraded telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Low-light performance is another area where Samsung's upcoming flagships are expected to excel, thanks to a new "Bright Night Sensor" that the company has developed.

