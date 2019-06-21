Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is finally here and available for everyone to download. If you plan on playing the game, your first thought is to probably just grab it from the Google Play Store where you get all of your other apps/games. That's fine, but if you have a Samsung phone, you'll want to download it from the Galaxy Store.

Why? When you do, you'll get an exclusive 10% discount on all in-app purchases.

In HPWU, you can use the games virtual currency (Gold) to purchase various power-ups for your character. You can spend real money to acquire Gold, with prices ranging from $0.99 all the way up to $99. You can also get starter kits to give you a little boost, offering Gold and other in-game boosts for your character.

You don't have to spend money to enjoy HPWU, but if you plan on playing the game on a Samsung phone, you might as well download it from the Galaxy Store just to have that discount there in case you do ever cave and buy some additional Gold.

