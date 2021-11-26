The TCL 10L isn't the only Android mid-ranger from the brand that's getting a serious discount this Black Friday. The higher-end TCL 10 Pro can also be had for considerably less than the standard price, provided you're an Amazon Prime member.

If you have Prime, you can now bag a TCL 10 Pro for $120 off, bringing the price down to just $279.99.

TCL 10 Pro The TCL 10 Pro steps things up with faster performance thanks to its Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM and a 4,500mAh battery. It also boasts a 64-megapixel main camera with 4K recording capabilities, and at $279.99 (for Amazon Prime members) it's one of the cheapest 4K-capable phones we've seen. $280 at Amazon

The TCL 10 Pro was one of the many solid mid-range phones to hit the market during 2020, earning points for its slick design, all-day battery life and clean software UI that's pretty close to the vanilla Android experience. The phone shipped on Android 10, but it's since been updated to Android 11, and weill continue to get security patches until summer 2022.

This model is slightly upgraded across the board compared to the TCL 10L. With this model you'll be getting a faster processor, a bigger battery and a more capable camera system, not to mention a larger display. The main things you're missing out on are wireless charging and a longer update lifecycle. If those things are a priority, you could check out the Google Pixel 4a -- though you'll pay more money for the Google phone.

Considering the specs on offer here, and the original $450 starting price of the 10 Pro, it's a decent impulse buy if you're looking for a phone that looks the part and has enough power to get you through the day.