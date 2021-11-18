4K Ready PS4 Pro Budget-friendly PS4 Slim If you want the best possible last-gen PlayStation experience, this is the one to buy, even if it's the largest and most expensive option. $440 (refurbished) at GameStop Pros 4K HDR gaming looks incredible on everything

PlayStation VR performance is best on this PS4

General game performance is superior to a base PS4 Cons Noticeably larger

Can get loud during intense gameplay The slimmer PS4 plays every game with ease, but the lack of 4K output is noticeable if your TV supports it. $290 at GameStop Pros Fits just about anywhere

Whisper quiet

Inexpensive Cons No 4K support

Frame rate can be inferior to the PS4 Pro

It's hard to go wrong with either version of the PlayStation console, but these two versions serve very different purposes. While you can still play every PS4 game on each option here, you'll notice a significant difference in overall quality depending on the room you're playing in and the other hardware you connect to the PlayStation.

PlayStation 4 stock issues

Due to the pandemic, it's become increasingly difficult to find the PlayStation 4 in stock anywhere. When you do, it's normally price-jacked for way more than its MSRP. You'll have to ask yourself whether it's worth it to purchase a console for $100 more than it's usually listed. Personally, I wouldn't buy a PS4 Slim for anything more than $350. If you can find a PS4 Pro for less than $500, you might want to pick it up if you absolutely need a new console. You might also want to consider purchasing a used or renewed console, as these will be much cheaper.

PlayStation 4 Slim vs. Pro: What's the difference?

Sony has a history of releasing a "slim" version of the PlayStation a couple of years after its initial release. In the past, those consoles were labeled a little differently at launch to make it easier to tell the new version apart from the old one. These slimmer versions typically offer more a physical than a functionality difference, which is no different. The significant feature and performance difference comes with the PlayStation 4 Pro, and even then, the difference isn't huge unless you own a 4K television with HDR support.

That last bit is a lot more important than you may think. Where an increase in resolution from 1080p (often referred to as Full HD) to 4K can often mean improved details in the games you play, adding HDR means the colors in every aspect of those games are more vibrant and lifelike. Games with wide-open spaces and lots of scenery will truly pop on these displays, especially when combined with 4K resolution.

Category PS4 Slim (2016) PS4 Pro Price $290 $440 Dimensions 10.43 x 11.34 x 1.54 inches 11.61 x 12.87 x 2.17 inches CPU AMD Jaguar 8-core (x86-64) AMD Jaguar 8-core (x86-64) GPU AMD Radeon (1.84 TFLOP) AMD Radeon (4.2 TFLOP) Storage 500GB / 1TB 1TB / 2TB Optical out No Yes WiFi 802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz) AV out HDMI 1.4 HDMI 2.0 Power consumption 165w max 310w max 4K Streaming No Yes USB USB 3.0 (x2 ) USB 3.0 (x3) PSVR support Yes Yes (Enhanced)

The biggest functional difference between the original PS4 and the new slimmer PS4 is power consumption. Sony claims the new PS4 has a max power draw of 165 watts, which sounds impressive next to the original 250w max of the first PS4 until you see most benchmarks. The original PlayStation 4 had an average power draw of 150w during its heaviest gameplay sessions and never pushed anywhere near that 250w max. It is slightly smaller, though, so there's that.

This change in power consumption means the "slim" PS4 will consume far less power when performing the same tasks, including sitting idle. For parents, this means a cheaper electricity bill when your kid leaves the PS4 on all day because they're in the middle of an important part of the game.

PlayStation VR performance is something altogether different.

As you can see in the chart, Sony uses the same CPU and a GPU that's a little more than twice the performance in the new PS4 Pro. There's also an updated version of the HDMI standard in the PS4 Pro, but there's no immediate difference in performance out of the box for video output. Games that struggled in the past to maintain 30fps or 60fps on a standard PS4 will be able to offer a more consistent experience with the PS4 Pro through its "boost mode" feature. This basically means games that appear to stutter a little on a normal PS4 will look and play smoother on a PS4 Pro.

Finally, storage is an extremely important thing to keep in mind for your PlayStation Console. Every PS4 game takes up space on your hard drive, even if you buy a disc from the store. The games have to be partially installed on the console before playing, so storage is essential. If you buy games digitally, they can take up even more space on the drive included with your PlayStation. While it is possible to buy additional storage for your PlayStation, regardless of which one you buy, the 2TB option is available with some PS4 Pro versions means you wouldn't need to for much longer than if you had a less spacious PS4 Slim.

PS4 Slim vs. PS4 Pro: Understanding 4K and HDR on PlayStation

PlayStation 4 Pro also offers 4K video streaming and enhanced graphics on supported titles. Game developers can provide higher quality graphics to PS4 Pro gamers, clearly labeled with PS4 Pro Enhanced on the box.

As for HDR support, while all of these consoles are technically capable of outputting HDR visuals thanks to a software update from Sony, the HDR content offered by almost every app and game doesn't apply to anything but the Pro. HDR is typically tied to either 4K content or PS4 Enhanced content, neither of which will play on these older consoles.

Category PS4 Slim (2016) PS4 Pro HDR Output Yes (through an update) Yes 4K Streaming No Yes Remote Play 720p 1080p Share Play 720p 1080p

What about the PS5?

While they're part of the same family, the differences between the PS5 and PS4 Pro are night and day. The PS5 is faster, more powerful, and can handle games that the PS4 Pro couldn't even dream of, thanks to the PS5's SSD, GPU, and CPU. Their controllers are different, too, with the DualSense much better than the DualShock 4 thanks to its adaptive triggers and advanced haptic feedback. There's even a PS5 Digital Edition that comes without a disc drive.

PS5 PS4 Pro GPU 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs @ 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2 4.2 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon CPU 8x Cores @ 3.5GHz Custom Zen 2 8x cores @ 2.16 GHz Custom Jaguar Memory 16GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR5 Memory bandwidth 448GB/s 176GB/s Storage 825GB SSD 1TB HDD Backward compatibility Yes No PSVR support Yes Yes Optical drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray drive 1080p HD Blu-Ray drive

You can buy a PS5 right now, but stock is extremely difficult to come by.

What about PlayStation VR?

PlayStation VR performance is something altogether different. PS4 Pro was built to better support PlayStation VR, but even here, the differences are subtle on many titles.

Most titles that were available before the Pro was released look slightly better on the Pro. Those titles updated to support the enhanced graphics in the Pro are noticeably better looking than on the standard PS4. Because of the high focus on framerate in PlayStation VR, you'll see more detail in Pro Enhanced titles, not smoother transitions like you'd see on the television.

Long-term, you'll probably want a PlayStation 4 Pro for better PlayStation VR gaming, even if you don't notice a huge difference in quality between the two right now. Bigger and better games will want that additional power, and great new PlayStation VR games are coming every month.

That said, Sony is working on a PS5 VR headset with an updated controller similar to the Oculus Touch, and it should connect using only one cable. Everything about it will be much better than the old PSVR, featuring an improved display and more advanced tracking.

Limited edition consoles

The overall design of your PS4 console probably shouldn't be a final purchase decision, but it's certainly something to consider. When Sony thinks a game will be hugely popular when it comes out, you can usually find a Limited Edition version of the console right behind it. There are also some cool classic designs such as a PS4 themed like the original PlayStation or a bright blue version with the iconic button layout across the side.

The one important detail with Limited Edition consoles is they're almost always designed around the PS4 Pro. Sony will occasionally make a cool PS4 Slim, but nine times out of 10, the more capable console is the one chosen for these special designs.

