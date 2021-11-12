Many great Chromebooks have come in the last two years, but Google's clamshell ultrabook remains one of the most premium and most comfortable to write on for long periods of time. It also remains one of the least-discounted Chromebooks on the market outside Black Friday and it many weeks of deals. The dry spell has broken with discounts of the Pixelbook Go at Amazon and Best Buy.
Debuting in 2019, the Google Pixelbook Go is the most recent Google-made Chromebook. Premium outside and well-configured inside, the Pixelbook Go remains among the cream of the crop because it has one of the best typing and in-lap experiences on a Chromebook to date.
You can get $50 off the base m3 model, $100 off the i5/8GB model, and $150 off the i5/16GB model. The configuration with i7 and 4K display is sadly not part of this deal — but that's okay, there's another 4K Chromebook on sale you can buy instead, and we'll get to it in a minute.
If you're wondering why a 2019 Chromebook with 8th Gen Intel Core processors is still worth $600-$850 dollars in 2021, Jerry Hildenbrand has explained exactly why it's the one to buy: the keyboard and trackpad. To quote:
The Pixelbook Go does everything about the keyboard and trackpad really, really well. The combo is the best of any laptop I've ever used, and that includes a MacBook Pro) and the bigger original Pixelbook. And to me, that's what gives it enough of an edge that I'd buy it over anything else.
Keyboards are essential for a laptop that you're going to spend copious amounts of time typing on, and the Pixelbook Go is the comfiest and most dependable Chromebook keyboard around. Sure, you can buy an external keyboard — in fact, I use a mechanical keyboard whenever my Chromebook is at my standing desk. However, if you're using a Chromebook on the couch, in coach, or at conferences, the laptop's keyboard is all you have, so you might as well have the best you can get.
As mentioned above, the 4K Pixelbook Go isn't included in this deal, but that's okay because the best 4K Chromebook, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is $300 off at Amazon. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, this newer 2-in1 ultrabook is a great choice for those who want the best screen possible and a striking design to match. The Fiesta Red Galaxy Chromebook is one of the most distinct Chromebooks available, and while it can sometimes get warm during prolonged periods of heavy, nothing beats this screen.
More Black Friday Chromebook deals are already flowing, from the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 to the Lenovo Flex 5 and everything in between, and they'll only keep coming as we inch closer to November 26.
