Many great Chromebooks have come in the last two years, but Google's clamshell ultrabook remains one of the most premium and most comfortable to write on for long periods of time. It also remains one of the least-discounted Chromebooks on the market outside Black Friday and it many weeks of deals. The dry spell has broken with discounts of the Pixelbook Go at Amazon and Best Buy.

Debuting in 2019, the Google Pixelbook Go is the most recent Google-made Chromebook. Premium outside and well-configured inside, the Pixelbook Go remains among the cream of the crop because it has one of the best typing and in-lap experiences on a Chromebook to date.

You can get $50 off the base m3 model, $100 off the i5/8GB model, and $150 off the i5/16GB model. The configuration with i7 and 4K display is sadly not part of this deal — but that's okay, there's another 4K Chromebook on sale you can buy instead, and we'll get to it in a minute.

Save up to $150 on Pixelbook Go