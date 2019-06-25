Starting June 28, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is joining the T-Mobile roster. With the Galaxy S10 5G, you'll have access to blazing 5G speeds at no additional cost in parts of six different cities. These include:

Atlanta

Cleveland

Dallas

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

New York City

Unlike most other carriers, T-Mobile actually provides you with a map of its 5G coverage. As you can see, it doesn't cover all that wide of an area, but that's pretty typical at this time for all 5G carriers. At least T-Mobile gives you a helpful map instead of making you hunt for the coverage.

When you're not in an area with 5G coverage, the Galaxy S10 5G will fall back to T-Mobile's advanced LTE network. The CEO of T-Mobile, John Legere, had this to say,