What you need to know
- On June 28, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is launching on T-Mobile.
- T-Mobile has rolled 5G service out to Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City.
- The Galaxy S10 5G will start at $31.25/month for 24 months with a down payment of $549.99.
Starting June 28, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is joining the T-Mobile roster. With the Galaxy S10 5G, you'll have access to blazing 5G speeds at no additional cost in parts of six different cities. These include:
- Atlanta
- Cleveland
- Dallas
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles
- New York City
Unlike most other carriers, T-Mobile actually provides you with a map of its 5G coverage. As you can see, it doesn't cover all that wide of an area, but that's pretty typical at this time for all 5G carriers. At least T-Mobile gives you a helpful map instead of making you hunt for the coverage.
When you're not in an area with 5G coverage, the Galaxy S10 5G will fall back to T-Mobile's advanced LTE network. The CEO of T-Mobile, John Legere, had this to say,
With this device, customers can supplement their already kick-ass LTE experience with a 5G boost in a few cities now, but if our merger with Sprint is approved, the New T-Mobile will build a 5G network for all … the kind of 5G network America deserves.
T-Mobile is currently in the process of merging with Sprint, and if approved, the New T-Mobile will be able to deliver more coverage utilizing Sprint's mid-band spectrum. The New T-Mobile will also not charge extra for 5G access and has promised zero price hikes for at least three years.
The Galaxy S10 5G will start at $31.25 per month with a $549.99 down payment for qualified customers over 24 months through T-Mobile's no interest EIP for a total of $1299.99. It will be available in select stores beginning June 28 in Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York.
