Why wait for the S24 when you can score $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 today?

While we all wait for the Galaxy S24 series to be revealed on January 17th, Samsung has quietly launched a deal that could get you up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 when you trade in an eligible device. I don't usually single out trade-in deals — too many hoops to jump through — but Samsung is being so generous with the credit here that it deserves a look.

Phones as old as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, for example, will get you the max credit, while discontinued devices like 2020's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could get you an impressive $800 off your purchase. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at a steep $1,799.99, so every penny counts.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is basically a premium smartphone and a feature-packed tablet all rolled into one, with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, two vibrant AMOLED displays, and years of software support guaranteed. It's hard to know if retailers will be this generous with trade-in offers once S24 preorder deals go live, so if you don't want to wait, this Z Fold 5 promotion could save you some serious cash today.

If you would rather wait to see what the S24 series has to offer during Unpacked on January 17th, you can already earn a $50 credit and up to $970 of trade-in credit by signing up for the Galaxy Reserve program. All you need is your name and email address, and there's no commitment to buy if you change your mind later.