What color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in a staggering number of colors, so it's easy to feel intimidated when settling on a single option. While the basic colors include only four shades, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition opens up the possibilities for 75 unique color combos.

Don't feel in over your head; we've narrowed down the best color options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that you should buy.

Flip out over these amazing Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors

Picking the right Galaxy Z Flip 4 color isn't easy

Samsung broke through some big barriers by making its Z Flip series fashionable enough to go mainstream. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 follows the footsteps of its fore-flippers, bringing a sleek folding Android phone that's easy to fall for. Beyond the basic four shades, there are crazier color combos that can be customized in the Samsung Bespoke Studio.

You'll probably end up getting a case for your Z Flip 4 anyway, but that shouldn't hold you back from getting a splendid colorway. Since you're given the opportunity to personalize your folding Android flagship at no extra cost, make full use of the chance. We're in love with the deluxe tones of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Yellow, Red, and Gold. The creamy yellow and brick red are particularly eye-catching inside the golden frame.

If you're planning to grab the Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, we highly suggest the all-white Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a black frame. The stark contrast offers a bold look without being too loud or noisy. Whichever color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 you decide to buy, be sure to play around with all the different combos and base models before jumping the gun.