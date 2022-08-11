What color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 should you buy?
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
The more compact Samsung foldable (flippable?) comes in some truly mesmerizing hues.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in a staggering number of colors, so it's easy to feel intimidated when settling on a single option. While the basic colors include only four shades, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition opens up the possibilities for 75 unique color combos.
Don't feel in over your head; we've narrowed down the best color options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that you should buy.
Flip out over these amazing Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors
Posh vibes
This Bespoke Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a luxurious golden frame. A delicate cream shade on the top compliments the brick red hue on the lower half of the foldable.
Golf Edition
Samsung didn't give us a Golf Edition for the Z Flip 4, so we're going to make our own. The jet black frame contrasts brilliantly with the pure white panels. It's a match made in heaven for the Galaxy Watch 5's snazzy Golf Edition in B&W.
Pretty in purple
Samsung has been obsessed with purple as of late, and we don't mind one bit. "Bora Purple" is a lighter shade of lavender that appears particularly striking against the black unit that houses the front display. You get metallic purple hinge and sides on this Galaxy Z Flip 4 colorway.
All-American look
Patriots assemble, for we have the perfect Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 attire for you. The combination of red and navy blue back panels with the silver frame embodies the Star-Spangled Banner well.
Baby blue
This powdery shade is called Blue and it fits the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 very well. Both back panels as well as the frame are coated in the sky-colored hue. The soft baby blue is very soothing so you won't tire of looking at it easily.
Picking the right Galaxy Z Flip 4 color isn't easy
Samsung broke through some big barriers by making its Z Flip series fashionable enough to go mainstream. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 follows the footsteps of its fore-flippers, bringing a sleek folding Android phone that's easy to fall for. Beyond the basic four shades, there are crazier color combos that can be customized in the Samsung Bespoke Studio.
You'll probably end up getting a case for your Z Flip 4 anyway, but that shouldn't hold you back from getting a splendid colorway. Since you're given the opportunity to personalize your folding Android flagship at no extra cost, make full use of the chance. We're in love with the deluxe tones of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Yellow, Red, and Gold. The creamy yellow and brick red are particularly eye-catching inside the golden frame.
If you're planning to grab the Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, we highly suggest the all-white Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a black frame. The stark contrast offers a bold look without being too loud or noisy. Whichever color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 you decide to buy, be sure to play around with all the different combos and base models before jumping the gun.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a contributing writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.