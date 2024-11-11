Walmart just dropped its first batch of Black Friday deals, and Android users should take note

It's only the second week of November, but we've already seen enough Black Friday deals this year to make your head spin. Not to be outdone by the competition, Walmart just dropped its first batch of deals ahead of the big holiday weekend, and Android fans in particular may be impressed by the offers on display.

I'm talking about offers that drop the price of the Fitbit Charge 6 to only $99.95, or this deal that carves over 100 bucks off our favorite wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Walmart's deals easily go toe to toe against the excellent Best Buy sale we witnessed last week, and the offers are sure to get better as we approach November 29th. Keep reading to see all of the best Android deals on display (so far), and feel free to check back later to see what's new: I'll keep adding new offers through the end of the year.

Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart Plus Annual Subscription: $98/year $49/year at Walmart Many of Walmart's best Black Friday deals are exclusive to Walmart Plus members, so if you're interested in joining up, check out this deal that drops 50% off an annual subscription. There's also a free trial, but you'll lose the discount.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 128GB: $399.99 $324.99 at Walmart The affordable Samsung Galaxy A35 5G boasts a glorious Super AMOLED 120Hz display with a 5,000mAh battery and four years of OS updates guaranteed, and thanks to Walmart's early Black Friday sale, you can grab the phone unlocked with a stellar $70 discount.

Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $99.95 at Walmart Easily one of the best Fitbits on the market today, the Charge 6 features a sleek design with six days of battery life and all of the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need. Grab the fitness tracker from Walmart today and you'll get a straight $60 off, returning the Charge 6 to its lowest price ever.

HP Chromebook x360 64GB: $429 $199 at Walmart Lightweight and versatile, the HP Chromebook x360 comes with a convertible, flip-and-fold construction, 14-inch touchscreen display, and an Intel 2100 processor that will handle most tasks with ease. It may not be the most powerful Chromebook on the market, but with a $230 discount at Walmart, it's an absolute steal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Walmart Currently $300 off at Walmart, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an absolute powerhouse of folding phone technology, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, two vibrant displays, and seven years of OS updates guaranteed.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $297.99 at Walmart The Sony WH-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless headphones for Android phones, thanks to their expert blend of superb sound quality and loads of customizable EQ and active noise cancellation features. Grab a pair of these cans during Walmart's Black Friday sale and you'll save over $100 on your purchase.