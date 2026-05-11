The Tom's Guide Savings Squad is packed with experts, opening my eyes to big deals I've never seen
Yes, this is a #Ad, but it's going to save you money.
What you need to know
- Our sister site, Tom's Guide, just announced the launch of the Savings Squad.
- This squad is backed by TG experts that will hunt down, purchase, and test products before delivering you "verified" deals based on tests to save you money.
- Tom's Guide says users can find coupon and voucher codes to save additional dollars when shopping in its Savings Squad Shop.
Imagine getting your week started, and you're immediately met with the best avenue for the best deals from experts who know what they're talking about.
That's exactly what you're getting, as Tom's Guide, one of our beloved sister sites, has announced the launch of its Savings Squad. Our friends had another big launch roughly a month ago, but this one isn't about a website makeover. This one is all about connecting consumers "directly with our deals and category experts across computing, phones, fitness, home, streaming, and more."
The squad is spearheaded by the site's deals editor, Louis Ramirez (a.k.a. the Deal Detective), alongside Olivia Halevy and Millie-Davis Williams (notable editors) and more experts across the TG team.