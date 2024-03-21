The Google Pixel 8 Pro is at its LOWEST PRICE EVER for the Amazon Spring Sale

If you're looking for a great smartphone, now may be your chance! As part of its Spring Sale running through March 25th, Amazon has cut $150 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro, bringing it down to its lowest price EVER. With 128GB of storage, a bright, 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, and powerful cameras with a telephoto lens, this smartphone is a great pick for most—especially at this price.

Beyond the guts, the Pixel 8 Pro is also one of the prettiest-looking phones out there, and it boasts impressive, 24-hour battery life with super quick 30W charging speeds. Plus, the high-speed Tensor G3 processor offers not only stellar performance, but it also gives users access to seven years of Android updates, longer than a lot of Android phones.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CGTJ12Z9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $999.00 $749.00 at Amazon Get the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/google-pixel-8-pro-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 8 Pro at $150 off the normal price for a limited time through Amazon's Spring Sale. This beautiful smartphone offers a sleek, one-of-a-kind design, impressively long battery life, and quick 30W charging times that put many smartphones to shame. This model comes with 128GB of storage, and they all include a vibrant, 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that users love. Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-pro-128gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6559251.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $749.00

✅Recommended if: you like to use your phone to take high-quality pictures or videos; you want several years' worth of Android updates with your smartphone; you're looking for an especially good deal on one of our favorite phones.

❌Skip this deal if: you hope to buy an extra-powerful phone for gaming purposes; you're looking for something cheaper than the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a vibrant, 120Hz LTPO OLED screen that users love, and it's especially well-regarded for its impressive picture- and video-taking abilities. It comes with the fairly quick Tensor G3 chipset, plus Google Gemini Nano AI. While this is one of the best Android phones out there, we did recently push it down a few rungs on the ladder of our favorites, due to some ongoing performance issues following recent updates.

Still, most can't go wrong with this phone and will find that the positives far outweigh the negatives.