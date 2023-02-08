The Google Pixel 6a is currently just $250, thanks to this epic Best Buy deal

Best Buy deals are a dime-a-dozen these days, but every now and then you'll find a particularly great offer that deserves your undivided attention — especially if you're in the market for an outstanding phone like the Google Pixel 6a. Head to Best Buy today and you can get a whopping $200 off (opens in new tab) the Pixel 6a when you activate the phone through a carrier — no trade-in required.

Here at Android Central, we gave the Google Pixel 6a a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, and it's not hard to see why. The affordable Android phone comes packed with loads of great specs, such as a lovely 6.1-inch AMOLED display, flagship-quality camera software, and the exact same Google Tensor chipset that's found on the pricier Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Perhaps best of all, the Google Pixel 6a only retails for around $449, which means this Best Buy deal sends the phone crashing down to a mere 250 bucks.

The only catch is that you'll need to activate the phone through a carrier via Best Buy to receive the max savings. Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint are all involved in the promotion, so take your pick. If you'd rather just nab the unlocked phone, the good news is that Best Buy will still give you a straight $150 off for simply showing up and hitting that Add To Cart button. They'll even throw in three months of YouTube Premium for free.

