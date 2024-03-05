The best Motorola deals of March 2024: save big on foldable phones, flagships, and more
If you're looking for the best Motorola deals to help you save on your next phone purchase, you've come to the right place. We've gathered all the best offers on the web into this one guide, from premium foldable devices to discounted budget phones and everything in between.
One of the oldest and most well-respected tech brands on the planet, Motorola has Android phones for just about every budget and every type of user under the sun. The best part? Almost all of them see discounts on a regular basis.
Keep reading to see our top picks, and check back later if you don't find anything today: we'll keep adding new deals as we find them.
Editor's choice
Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB:
$999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy
The Motorola Razr Plus, a sleek foldable that we once called a "great alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip", is currently sitting with a sweet $300 discount at Best Buy. That's the same price that we saw during the Black Friday sales last fall, plus you'll get a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, just for kicks.
Our top deals
Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB:
$799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Our top pick for the best Motorola phones that money can buy today, the Edge Plus boasts the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, loads of software support, and an outstanding 165Hz pOLED display. Grab an unlocked Edge Plus (2023) from Best Buy today and you'll instantly save $200.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB:
$399.99 $249.99 at Amazon
In addition to the built-in stylus that gives the phone its name, the Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a lovely 6.6-inch 120Hz display, a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging, and an efficient Snapdragon chipset that can handle even graphics-intensive games with relative ease. Pick up one of these slabs from Amazon today and you'll score a sweet $150 discount.
Motorola Razr (2023) 128GB:
$659.99 $2.99 per month with eligible line at AT&T
Who says you need to pay an arm and a leg for a foldable phone? The Motorola Razr (2023), while not as powerful as its Plus sibling, comes with a stunning 144Hz display, an elegant "vegan leather" finish, and a durable folding hinge. Pick up the phone and add a line to your AT&T account and the carrier will drop the price of the Razr to a mere $2.99/month for 36 months.
Moto G Power 5G (2023) 256GB:
$299.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Decently-powered and eminently affordable, the Moto G Power 5G really shines when it comes to bang for the buck. For just $199.99 at Amazon today, you're getting a surprisingly-efficient MediaTek processor, a vibrant 120Hz FHD+ display, and a 50MP camera that should perform well under most circumstances. You also get access to all of those Motorola gestures you've been hearing about.
Moto G Play (2023):
$169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
The Moto G Play (2023) is the perfect example of a no-frills smartphone. If you're looking to spend $100 or less on a new device, opt for the Play and get a reliable 5,000mAh battery, bright 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display, and a rear fingerprint sensor. That's about it, but you get what you pay for!
Motorola ThinkPhone (2023) 256GB:
$699.99 $399.99 at Amazon
A common choice for folks who need a work phone, the 2023 ThinkPhone from Motorola boasts stellar Snapdragon performance, loads of battery life, and security updates through 2027. Grab the unlocked device from Amazon today and you'll save a whopping $300 on your purchase.
