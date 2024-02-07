Score! The Google Pixel 8 Pro is $200 off right now (back to its lowest price EVER)

There's hardly a better time than now to be in the market for a new smartphone! Google, Amazon and Best Buy have all cut prices on the legendary Google Pixel 8 Pro, our pick for the top Android phone last year, back down to their lowest point ever. If you're looking to score a deal on your next favorite Android smartphone—and you absolutely need killer photo quality—you may want to take advantage of this $200 discount while it lasts.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999.00 $799.00 at Best Buy Pixel 8 Pro prices are down for a limited time at all your favorite retailers, offering a serious deal on one of the best Android phones money can buy. Ahead of the highly anticipated release of the Google Pixel 9, slated for later this year, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is about the best cell phone the current market has to offer—especially at this limited-time price. Buy today and enjoy access to Google's Gemini Nano AI tools, a mega-bright screen, and super swift functionality. Plus, consider pairing this phone with the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds for easy app controls, active noise cancellation and an impressive battery life. Price comparison: $799 at Google (until 2/24) | $799 at Amazon

✅Recommended if: you want top-notch smartphone photos and videos; you liked the Pixel 7 Pro or earlier Pixel generations and are ready to upgrade; you live in a house with children or pets.

❌Skip this deal if: you're a hardcore mobile gamer; you're on a serious budget.

Offering an addictively smooth 120Hz LTPO OLED panel, an ultra-bright 6.7-inch Super Actua display, and the full-throttled Google Tensor G3 chipset, this powerful handheld device features some truly mind-blowing photo and video capabilities, suitable for amateurs and pros alike. While gaming isn't this smartphone's strong suit, it can run most games without an issue.

Whether you're holding out for that Google Pixel 9 launch or you're just trying to ride the next wave of bargains, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is an excellent premium smartphone option that you really can't go wrong with—especially at this price point.