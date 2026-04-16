Phones Samsung Galaxy Verizon wants to give you a free Galaxy S26 Ultra AND a $100 gift card, just for kicks — here's the deal Deals By Patrick Farmer published 16 April 2026 While everyone else is raising prices, Verizon just wants to give you free stuff. Click for next article (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android