Which color Samsung Galaxy A53 should you buy?
By Namerah Saud Fatmi
We're here to solve your color conundrum!
The value-packed Samsung Galaxy A53 is here and you can buy it in four different shades. There are 5G and non-5G variants too, depending on your region. North American buyers cannot choose anything but Awesome Black for now, as other color options aren't available there just yet. If you're in other regions though, we suggest bright and fun pastels such as Awesome Blue and Awesome Peach.
The many faces of the Samsung Galaxy A53
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G - Awesome Black
Safest option
Some might call the Awesome Black variant boring, but we beg to differ. The Galaxy A53's intriguing textured back gives another dimension to this plain black shade. You can really appreciate the flat design, curved edges, and glossy mid-frame in contrast with this dark matte black.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G - Awesome Peach
Perky pastel
This fruity number from Samsung is called Awesome Peach and it is by far our favorite. You get a lovely light coral tint that makes a statement. If you've been eyeing the Pixel 6's Kinda Coral, this is the Galaxy A53's equivalent of that lively colorway.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G - Awesome White
Snowy white
White phones aren't as popular as they once were, but they certainly maintain their fashionability. The Samsung Galaxy A53 in Awesome White is a demure look, channeling snowy mornings. Those of you who are fans of the plain and simple should get this hue.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G - Awesome Blue
Clear skies
The Awesome Blue shade is a lovely baby blue tone with the same matte finish as the rest of the colorways. Your Galaxy A53 will look serene in this color, reminding you of clear skies and calm waters.
So many colors to choose from
Samsung did not change the look of its Galaxy A series dramatically with the 2022 iteration. We're not complaining in the least though. The minimalist plain matte coating on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A53 has a pleasant look and it feels great to touch. The polycarbonate back stays free of touch marks and dirt, even on the lighter colorways. For a mid-ranger, this phone gets top marks in the design department.
With a flat display and sides, the Galaxy A53 offers a comfortable and easy grip when holding the phone. Contrasting the matte, paint-like finish, the Galaxy device's frame sports a shiny metallic finish. It glints subtly when it catches the light, without being too loud and out there. This is a mature look but Samsung managed to keep things from being too sensible and boring.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is one of the best affordable Samsung phones out there. If you don't like attention-grabbing or splashy shades, we'd suggest you grab the plain Jane Awesome Black or Awesome White finish. On the other hand, if you want to embrace the A series look and feel, the fruity Awesome Peach and the powdery Awesome Blue are both serious eye candy.
Then again, if the color of your Galaxy A53 isn't as important as the price, we'd suggest Awesome Blue. This baby blue shade looks sweet and it costs a bit lesser in some regions such as the U.K. and Australia. Another smart idea to make your phone more likable is to get a fabulous case for it. The best Samsung Galaxy A53 phone covers give it a fresh coat of paint and a livelier dress-up. Phone cases are essential for prolonging your phone's lifespan, so be sure to grab a nice and sturdy one.
