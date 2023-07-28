Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 water-resistant? Best answer: Yes! Not only is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 water-resistant, but it also meets the IPX8 rating, which is slightly different from the IP68 rating you’ll find with most “waterproof” or “water-resistant” phones. The “X” in place of the “6” generally means the phone hasn’t been tested to be able to withstand dust and debris. But it can be fully submerged in water.

What to know about the water-resistant nature of the Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, one of two new models in Samsung’s growing foldable phone line-up, is a stunning device with a 7.6-inch Dynamic FHD+ AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate that collapses to show a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz cover screen display. Considering all the ways you can use the phone, and all the things you can do with it, from snapping selfies while it’s propped on the table to watching videos, gaming, productivity, and more, you’ll want to take it anywhere. That’s why it’s so important that it's rugged and durable.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is indeed a solidly built phone with Armor Aluminum frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both windows (including the one on the back cover), along with an integrated hinge module with a dual rail structure that helps diffuse external impacts. Add to that the IPX8 rating and the phone is pretty durable.

The IPX8 rating means the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Keep in mind that freshwater means water in the shower, water in the sink while you are washing dishes, or rainwater. It’s advisable to still use a waterproof case or use caution around pools that might also have chlorine or the beach where it’s saltwater, which can damage the phone (or any waterproof or water-resistant electronic device, for that matter).

Samsung also notes that, as with any water-resistant electronic device, the water resistance can diminish over time through normal wear and tear. So, while you can go ahead and get the foldable phone wet if necessary and don’t need to worry if you accidentally left it out in light rain for a few minutes, you should still try to minimize water exposure.

What’s the difference between IPX8 and IP68?

Many phones nowadays carry the IP68 rating, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is IPX8 rated. IP stands for Ingress Protection, while the first number relates to testing for protection against dust, airborne particles, and other debris. The second number relates to protection from water.

Since both ratings share an 8 for the final number, this means, as Samsung states, the phone is protected for up to 30 minutes of being submerged, just like IP68-rated phones (and other devices). You could swim in freshwater, have a bath, or even rinse the phone off if it gets dirty, and it should be just fine.

Without the dust protection component, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not be able to withstand the same level of dust and debris exposure as other phones. This could have something to do with the foldable and hinge design. Nonetheless, the lack of a rating doesn’t mean the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a dust magnet; it just means it hasn’t been tested to receive the official rating against dust and debris.

Your best bet to keep the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in tip-top condition? Give it a quick wipe-down at the end of the day or after you have spent a lot of time outdoors or in a dusty environment. Since it boasts impressive water resistance, you could even quickly rinse the phone to ensure that it operates beautifully for as long as possible.

Now that you know, you can make the important decision of if you want to invest big money in this exciting new phone. If not, there are many of the best Samsung phones from which to choose.