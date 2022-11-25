How to get a Moto G Power (2022) for just $50 with this Amazon Black Friday deal

We've seen a ton of great Black Friday deals on Android phones and other tech this year, but a few tempting discounts have slipped through the cracks, particularly in the realm of prepaid smartphones. One such offer is this deal from Amazon that slashes 50% off the prepaid Motorola Moto G Power (2022), a massive discount that brings the price of the phone down to just 50 bucks!

Sure, the smartphone is locked for use with Total by Verizon, but that's a pretty good deal if you're considering the prepaid carrier anyway. Total Wireless offers nationwide 5G coverage powered by Verizon with unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, plus no monthly contracts and plans that start at just $30 per month. Once your locked Moto G Power arrives, it can be activated immediately right out of the box using the SIM information and provided instructions. The ridiculously cheap Android phone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery that'll last up to three days on a single charge, plus a 90Hz HD+ display, 50MP camera software, and a decent MediaTek processor. Of course, the internal hardware here isn't going to break any performance records, but you're looking at a $50 phone, so who's complaining?

(opens in new tab) Moto G Power (2022) with Total by Verizon: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon is currently selling this locked Moto G Power with Total By Verizon for a whopping 50% off, which means you're getting the phone for just $49.99. The Moto G Power boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack and a large battery that'll last up to three days on a single charge. This offer is currently unavailable from Total by Verizon directly, so your best bet is to take advantage of this Black Friday Amazon deal before it's too late.

More MVNO deals: Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) | Visible (opens in new tab) | Boost (opens in new tab) | Cricket (opens in new tab) | Tello (opens in new tab)

This is just one of the many great offers we've seen during today's massive sale event, so why not take a look at our list of the best Black Friday Android phone deals to see what else is available while you're in the neighborhood?