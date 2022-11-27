Get the phone you actually want with these Cyber Monday phone deals

Looking for great Cyber Monday phone deals? That's good because we've got deals for every budget, whether you want an expensive folding flagship from Samsung or just need an inexpensive Motorola burner. We're regularly adding great deals to this article, so be sure to keep an eye out for big updates before the big day ends.

Cyber Monday is all about online savings but that doesn't mean those brick-and-mortar stores aren't also running deals. Not only that, but you can expect that your favorite phone carrier — or the one you've been hoping to switch to this year — is also running steep discounts on phones and other great mobile electronics.

Just about every major Android phone released in 2022 is on sale through the end of Monday, November 28 and that means you can walk away with something phenomenal for a lot less cash than you initially thought. Maybe you'll even have enough left over to shop Chromebook deals (opens in new tab) or smartwatch deals (opens in new tab), too.

Ready to save? Read on.

Today's best Cyber Monday phone deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This one's our favorite Cyber Monday deal for one big reason: at this price, it doesn't make sense to buy any other Android phone. You'll get a perfect-sized AMOLED display on the front, the amazing Google Tensor processor inside, and Google's award-winning Pixel cameras for the same price as some of those junk budget phones. If I were buying a new phone this Cyber Monday, I wouldn't even consider another deal. Google backs this one with three additional years of software updates — up to Android 15 — plus another year of security updates to keep you safe. Don't miss out on Pixel goodness! Also available at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: $599 $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)



Google's latest smaller flagship is a cool $100 off for Cyber Monday, making it the most affordable flagship phone you can buy right now. But at $200 more than the Pixel 6a, what exactly are you getting? Inside is a second-generation Google Tensor G2, a higher-resolution 50MP main camera with some really cool motion capture modes, and new features like Photo Unblur that are exclusive to the Pixel 7. Not only that but the Pixel 7 gets three major Android upgrades — that's up to Android 16 when it debuts — as well as an additional year of security updates beyond that. Not to mention that Google regularly adds new features to its Pixel phones every quarter (or more often), which only further adds to the value here. Also available at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899 $749 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If only the best will do, the Pixel 7 Pro is Google's best flagship phone yet. It upgrades the Pixel experience with a bigger display than the Pixel 7, a bigger battery, and a 5x telephoto camera that lets you zoom up to 30x away and still get a clear picture. Also available at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999 As low as $249 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Looking for something a little more exciting than just another rectangular slab of a phone this year? That's why you need the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the most exciting new phone in years. It's got a faster processor than the Galaxy S22 series, a bigger battery than the Z Flip 3, and a better camera than we've ever seen on a clamshell foldable from Samsung. The Flip 4 is slated to get four major Android upgrades, putting it at Android 16 in a few years, and it'll get another year of security updates after that. Ready to join the future? Also available from $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199 As low as $374.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) On the totally opposite end of the spectrum is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the flagship phone that does it all (and then some). It's got a built-in S Pen like the Galaxy Note phones used to, a camera that can zoom up to 100x away (seriously, it's crazy), and a screen that's brighter than the Sun. Well, almost, anyway. Couple that with fantastic battery life, software support for the next four years — that means up to Android 16 plus an additional year of security updates — and Samsung's amazing feature-packed One UI software, and you've got a phone that's worthy of the price. Also available from $848 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $999 As low as $324.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)



If you don't need an S Pen or zoom beyond 30x, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is a better choice than the S22 Ultra for you. It's got the same processor, the same big battery, a super bright AMOLED display, the same One UI software, and the same update schedule as the S22 Ultra, so why not pick it up for a bit less? Also available for $749 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) Get a $500 Walmart eGift card when you buy at Walmart: for Verizon (opens in new tab) | for AT&T (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799 As low as $449 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

This Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal is the biggest phone deal we've seen all Black Friday and Cyber Monday, taking a massive $1,350 off the price of the phone when you trade in a qualifying phone to Samsung. Best Buy offers a similar program if you prefer to buy from the store instead of Samsung directly. The Z Fold 4 is a power user's dream, giving you a phone and a tablet in one amazing package. That 6.2-inch cover display unfolds into a huge 7.6-inch tablet-sized display that's even compatible with a special S Pen, making it the ultimate productivity device. Once you Fold, you never go back. Also available from $1,399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

More phone deals