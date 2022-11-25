Save up to $100 on our favorite smartwatches and fitness trackers from Google, Samsung, and more

Black Friday and wearables go together like turkey and gravy or cinnamon rolls and chili — they just do. Smartwatches and fitness trackers have become extensions of our phones along with the added benefit of keeping an eye on our health metrics like heart rate, sleep, steps, and more. Deals are abound on nearly all wearables and we've tracked down the best of the best when it comes to smartwatch and fitness tracker deals.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: $349.99 $299 (opens in new tab) Google's first attempt at a smartwatch is a great one, and this new wearable is already picking up a nice discount. You get Fitbit and Wear OS on a single beautiful device.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Watch 5: $309.99 $259 (opens in new tab) Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449.99 $399.99 (opens in new tab) Samsung has been a leader in Android smartwatches for years now, and the latest Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are packed with impressive features that would make anyone happen.

(opens in new tab) Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra: $299.99 $199.99 (opens in new tab) This watch offers impressive performance and even more impressive battery life, with up to 45 days of use between charges. Wear OS is snappy, and you even get Google Assistant access.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $99.95 (opens in new tab) When it comes to band-style fitness trackers, Fitbit is one of the best. The Charge 5 provides 24/7 heart monitoring and long battery life so you can think about hitting your goals not charging your wearable.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Lily: $249.99 $199.99 (opens in new tab) The Garmin Lily is about more than just looking good. This fashion-forward smartwatch is also a very capable fitness tracker and will help you stay connected with notifications throughout the day.

Smartwatch deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)



Fitness tracker deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)

Whether you are searching for one of the best Android smartwatches or best fitness trackers during Black Friday, you're bound to be overrun with so many deals it is tough to keep track of them all. We've got the best for you here, so you know you're getting a high-quality wearable at the best price. If you are an Android user and a fan of Google's approach to software, then you'll love the new Pixel Watch.

While reviewing the Pixel Watch, we found many enjoyable things about the wearable. First off, just look at it. It's a beautiful-looking watch that fits right into that medium size that works on nearly any sized wrist. With Fitbit baked right into the watch, you get all of the fantastic features and analysis that come with it. But because it is also a Wear OS smartwatch, you get the Play Store, Google Assistant, and perfect compatibility with your Android phone.

If you're more of a Samsung fan, then not to worry. The best of Samsung's wearables are on sale right now, too, with Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro getting some nice discounts. Aside from the refined looks and fast performance, Samsung has also included an impressive suite of sensors for monitoring your health. You can check heart rate, ECG, body composition, and more, all from your wrist. But, if you miss the rotating bezel of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, then perhaps that's the better option for you, and you can pick one of these still very capable watches on sale (opens in new tab) too!

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Perhaps slightly less known than Samsung and Google are Mobvoi and its Ticwatch lineup. While the entire series is on sale (opens in new tab), I want to highlight my favorite — the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra. From its snappy performance to the longest battery life of all Wear OS watches, and not to mention the excellent secondary display, this is the watch that has spent the most time on my wrist in the past year. It's also slated to pick up the Wear OS 3 update in the future.

OK, if you are in the fitness band camp, then perhaps the Fitbit Charge 5 is the one for you. The colorful display can show you all of your daily and workout progress while tracking your heart rate, steps, stress levels, and more. Get up to 7 days of battery life between charges so you can keep going even further. But if you want to forgo the screen and get even more in-depth fitness analysis, then check out the WHOOP 4.0 tracker. Best Buy has it on sale (opens in new tab), and the level of insight it offers really impressed us during our review.

A Garmin Lily is a great option for the one who wants the benefits of a smartwatch and fitness tracker but needs it to look fashionable too. Don't let its flashy looks fool you, though, this is a full-on fitness tracker to the core. The Lily did a fantastic job keeping up with everything we put it through during our review and kept track of health metrics, workouts, and sleep, and even lasted five days on a single charge.

So if it's a wearable you are in search of during the holiday shopping season, these will be some of the best you can pick, along with the awesome deals from Amazfit we've listed here. But we'll be sure to update the list as we come across new deals.