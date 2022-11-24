Amazfit just discounted my favorite smartwatch and along with more of its wearable lineup

While Google, Samsung, and Apple tend to get the lion's share of mind share when it comes to smartwatches, they aren't the only ones in the game making excellent wearables. One company that's been offering a wide range of excellent smartwatches and fitness trackers is Amazfit. From rugged watches that can take anything you throw at them to slim-fit trackers, you can find all of them getting some hefty discounts this holiday season. Here are some of the best Amazfit Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Pro: $159.99 $127.99 (opens in new tab) Track over 100 workouts with a watch that is rated for up to 10ATM water resistance and a battery that can last up to 18 days while tracking your health metrics.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit GTS 4: $299.99 $159.99 (opens in new tab) Monitor your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, and more all from your wrist for up to 8 days while tracking over 150 workouts. Oh, and Alexa is built-in for all your voice assistant needs.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex 2: $199.99 $189.99 (opens in new tab) The latest and most durable smartwatch yet from Amazfit offers precision GPS positioning, fantastic battery life, and detailed sensors to monitor your health needs.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit Bip 3 Pro: $69.99 $49.99 (opens in new tab) This is the perfect smartwatch if you want casual fitness tracking on a large screen that can still give you long battery life and excellent water resistance.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit Band 7 Fitness & Health Tracker: $49.99 $39.99 (opens in new tab) Prefer a band-style fitness tracker? Then the Band 7 is an excellent choice with 18-day battery life, health metric tracking, 120 sport modes, and more.

Amazfit has a lineup of excellent smartwatches, and many of the best Amazfit fitness trackers and watches are on sale right now that you can pick up for yourself or as a gift for someone else. I've been able to use a few of these devices myself, and they always impress me.

For example, the fantastic Amazfit T-Rex 2 that I was able to review earlier this year. While it isn't on a deep discount, it is only a few months old and a sale is a sale, right? This watch is ultra-durable, as in it literally went into space and back unscathed, and is designed to withstand the most extreme of workouts. I've even taken it on some obstacle course races. Between the sweat, mud, water, being smacked on boards, and other unnecessary abuse, the watch continues ticking as if nothing happened.

But if you want to save a few more bucks than the T-Rex 2 offers and still want a rugged smartwatch, then last year's Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a perfect choice. I reviewed the Amazfit T-Rex Pro this last year, and it really impressed me. For as large and bulky as the watch is, it's really a comfortable wearable. The watch survived workouts, being my mechanic buddy while working on vehicles, and more. There are a lot of similarities between this watch and the newer T-Rex 2, and unless you need the extremely accurate GPS and additional durability ratings of the latest watch, the T-Rex Pro would be a great choice.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Are you looking for something less tank-like for your wrist? Then how about the new Amazfit GTS 4? I've been testing this for a couple of months, and it is a very nice watch. It's very lightweight, and the battery life is really solid. The built-in sensors do a great job tracking workouts, sleep, and everyday things like heart rate and blood oxygen. You'll also get Alexa onboard, so you can have your favorite voice assistant on your wrist should you need it.

For a quality, a basic fitness tracker with a large display, look no further than the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro. It offers up to 14 days of battery life while monitoring your health metric and sleep. There are over 60 workouts built directly into the watch, so you can easily track your exercises. But if you want a smaller and slightly more capable fitness tracker, check out the Amazfit Band 7. It gets even longer battery life and can track more than 150 workouts!

Amazfit has even more of its line of fitness trackers and smartwatches on sale over its Amazon storefront (opens in new tab) if you want to see some other options available.