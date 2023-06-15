Get the new OnePlus Nord N30 for just $199 with this epic Best Buy deal

OnePlus Nord N30 deals have been popping up all morning, but a particularly enticing offer from Best Buy almost just slipped past our radar. Purchase and activate the brand new N30 through the retailer's site and they'll hook you up with a straight $100 discount PLUS a free $30 gift card. Considering that the brand new phone typically has a starting price of $299.99, this Best Buy deal drops the N30 well into low, low budget phone territory.

Following the success of the N20 last year (a phone that we loved), we fully expect the Nord N30 to rank among the best cheap Android phones of 2023. It's got a vibrant 6.7-inch screen with a new 120Hz refresh rate, Android 13, and the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor backing it up. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack (hallelujah!) and three years of security updates guaranteed. Of course, its main competition — the Google Pixel 6a — still beats the N30 when it comes to overall performance and camera tech, which is why this $100 price drop is so crucial.

Best Buy deal makes the cheap Nord N30 even cheaper

OnePlus Nord N30: $299 $199 plus free gift card at Best Buy Buy the new OnePlus Nord N30 through Best Buy and the retailer will hook you up with a $100 off AND a free virtual gift card worth $30. The only catch is that you'll need to activate the phone today to receive the savings. If you'd rather not activate via Best Buy, you'll still get the $30 gift card. Sleek and shiny, the OnePlus Nord N30 boasts a bright 120Hz display, a nice big battery, and loads of software features thanks to the latest version of OxygenOS.

Once your new phone arrives, don't forget to preserve all of your files by following the steps laid out in our Android to Android transfer guide.