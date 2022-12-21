Get a Samsung Galaxy A53 for just $99.99 with the Boost Mobile Holiday Sale

Nearly every retailer under the sun launched a holiday promotion this week, so it was only a matter of time before the best wireless carriers got in on the action. Boost Mobile, for one, has just launched a deal that shouldn't be missed if you're looking to update your wireless service. Join Boost Mobile with their Unlimited plan ($40 for one month) and pick up a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G while you're at it, and the carrier will give you the phone for just $99.99 (opens in new tab). Not only is that a straight discount of $350, but you'll be getting a full month of wireless service and an excellent new device for just $139.99. Now that's a holiday deal worth celebrating.

The wireless plan required for the deal comes with unlimited talk and text, unlimited 5G/4G data (up to 35GB, then speeds may be reduced), and a mobile hotspot with 12GB. Plus, as with all Boost Mobile plans, you're not tied down by any contract and can cancel at any time. The Samsung Galaxy A53 is not some boring smartphone either. For just $100, you're getting a device with a gorgeous 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, flagship-quality camera software, and a reliable 5,000mAh battery that'll last all day with ease. All of these premium specs for just a Benjamin? Count us in.

Get a month of wireless service AND a Galaxy A53 for just 140 bucks!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $99.99 with one month of wireless service at Boost Mobile (opens in new tab) Sign up for Boost Mobile's Unlimited plan and you can get a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for just $99.99! The plan in question is only $40 for one month and comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, a 12GB mobile hotspot, and no contract whatsoever. You'll even get free shipping (an additional $9.99 value)!

More phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

You just got your hands on one of the best mid-range Android phones around for a mere 100 bucks. Congrats! But even cheap phones deserve protection, so don't forget to pick up one of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 cases while you're in the neighborhood.