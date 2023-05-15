Ends Wednesday: Get a FREE Google Pixel 7a from Verizon, no trade-in required

Google Pixel 7a deals have been popping up left and right since the mid-range smartphone was unveiled at I/O 2023 last week, and Verizon has just launched one of the best offers yet. Head to the Verizon website and add a line with any Unlimited plan (excluding Welcome Unlimited), and the carrier will hook you up with a Google Pixel 7a for 100% free (opens in new tab). No trade-in required and no strings attached, the only catch is that you need to place your order by Wednesday, May 17th. That only leaves you a few more days to make your move, so act fast!

Get a FREE Google Pixel 7a with this Verizon deal

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: FREE with new line at Verizon (opens in new tab) New and existing Verizon customers alike can snag a Google Pixel 7a for 100% FREE when they add a line with any Unlimited data plan, excluding the bare-bones Welcome Unlimited tier. That's a straight value of $499, but you only have until this Wednesday, May 17th to make your move.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

As we detailed in our recent Google Pixel 7a review, the phone strikes a truly masterful balance of premium performance and bang for the buck, thanks to flagship-level specs and a reasonable price tag. For just shy of $500, you're getting a cheap Android phone with the same Tensor G2 chipset found in the pricier Google Pixel 7 Pro, alongside Android 13, some excellent cameras, and all of the Pixel-exclusive features that the brand is known for.

This outstanding device was already affordable, but if you're a Verizon subscriber (or willing to switch), you might just get it for free. So what are you waiting for? One of the best Google Pixel 7a deals on the web awaits.

Did you miss the deal? Here's the next best thing

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: Just $2 per month when eligible line at AT&T (opens in new tab) If you're willing to switch carriers, you can also get the Pixel 7a for just $2 per month for 36 months when you add a line with an eligible Unlimited plan at AT&T. That shakes out to a total of just $72 when all is said and done.

Once your new phone arrives, don't forget to preserve all of your precious data by using our comprehensive Android to Android transfer guide.