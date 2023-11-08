Early Black Friday Amazon deals — 18 huge discounts on phones, wearables, and more

The Black Friday sales will be here before you know it, but that doesn't mean you need to wait two weeks to find some epic tech deals at Amazon. Everything from smartphones to watches, tablets, and beyond, are already seeing significant price cuts through the massive retailer, and as Android Central's resident deal expert, I've decided to gather 18 of my top picks below.

For example, I've already seen offers like a record-breaking $300 off the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) and a ridiculous 55% off the Garmin Vivoactive 4S. As usual, Amazon deals come and go as they please, but if these offers are any indication of what's to come during Black Friday/Cyber Monday, we're in for quite a treat this sale season.

Keep reading to see all my favorite early Black Friday offers from Amazon, and check back later if you don't find anything today — we'll keep adding new deals as we approach the big sale. Of course, Amazon is far from the only retailer offering epic deals this time of year, so feel free to check out my other deal hubs using the links below to see what else is out there.

Phones

1. Motorola Razr Plus 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon The Razr Plus (2023) was one of our favorite phone releases of the year, coming complete with a super-elegant clamshell design, Snapdragon chip, and one of the cover screens in its class. Right now, you can grab one of these foldable phones for $699.99, which is the cheapest that the Razr Plus has ever been by far. Price tracker: Best Buy - $999.99

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be powerful, but it's far from cheap, which is why we were happy to see this sweet 17% discount drop the 256GB phone to just shy of a grand. The phone may get even cheaper as we approach the holiday, but if you're itching to buy now, it's a good price. Price tracker: Best Buy - $999.99

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99, plus FREE $100 gift card at Amazon The perfectly-balanced Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has only been out for a few weeks, and yet you can already grab one from Amazon and get a free $100 gift card out of the deal if you place your order today. Price tracker: Best Buy - $599.99

4. Google Pixel 6 Pro 256GB: $999 $599.99 at Amazon It may be a few years old at this point, but the Pixel 6 Pro is still a great phone, with a Tensor chipset, amazing camera, and loads of software support guaranteed. It's an even better option when you pair the phone with a 40% discount at Amazon. That being said, if you have a few extra hundred dollars to spend, you might want to wait and see if the Pixel 7 or Pixel 8 get discounted.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon It's not getting as big of a discount as the Razr Plus (see above), but the arguably-better Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently seeing an excellent $150 discount at Amazon, no strings attached. Price tracker: Best Buy - $849.99 | Samsung - $999.99

Wearables

6. Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $278 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best-looking wearables on the market, but it's just as impressive under the hood, with great battery life, Fitbit integration, and ultra-smooth performance. Grab one of these watches from Amazon today and you'll save 20% straight away, plus you can currently apply a coupon that'll get you an extra $78 off. Price tracker: Best Buy - $279 | Verizon - $329.99

7. Garmin Vivoactive 4S 40mm: $329.99 $149.99 at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 4S may be a few years old, but it's still a stellar option for most people, with up to a week of battery life, music storage, and a stainless steel design. Grab the Light Gold version from Amazon today and you'll save 55% on your purchase, weeks before Black Friday.

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299.99 $269.99 at Amazon It's our top pick for the best Android smartwatches that money can buy, and now you can save a nice $40 when you buy the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm from Amazon today. The price is sure to drop a bit lower as we approach Black Friday, but if you can't wait, this is still a great price. Price tracker: Best Buy - $269.99 | Samsung - $269.99

9. Fossil Gen 6 44mm: $299 $179 at Amazon Grab a Fossil Gen 6 from Amazon today and you'll save a whopping 40% on your purchase, sending the price of the watch crashing down to just $179. The Gen 6 boasts excellent battery life, accurate health and sleep tracking features, and super-fast charging speeds. Price tracker: Best Buy - $299 | Fossil - $179

10. Fitbit Luxe: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon If you just want something sleek and simple to monitor your sleep and fitness, consider the Fitbit Luxe. Currently just shy of 80 bucks at Amazon, the Luxe is a stylish little tracker with 24/7 tracking support and up to five days of battery life. Price tracker: Best Buy - $79.99 | Walmart - $84.95

TVs

11. Insignia 32" F20 Smart Fire TV: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon A smart TV for under 100 bucks? Count me in. The F20 may not have fancy specs like 4K upscaling or anything like that, but it's a cheap little TV that looks good and gives you access to all your favorite streaming services straight out of the box. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. Price tracker: Best Buy - $119.99

12. Amazon 55" 4-Series 4K Fire TV: $519.99 $379.99 at Amazon Currently a top seller at Amazon, the 4-Series 4K Fire TV comes with stunning 4K Ultra HD picture, HDR10 and HLG support, and Dolby Digital Plus audio. It's also getting a sweet 27% discount today, weeks before Black Friday officially hits.

13. Samsung 65" QN85C QLED Smart TV: $1,997.99 $1,297.99 at Amazon If you're really trying to class up your home theater this holiday season, look no further than the QN85C from Samsung. This entertainment powerhouse boasts AI-powered 4K upscaling, object-tracking sound, and a game optimizer with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, plus it's currently getting a $700 discount at Amazon. Price tracker: Samsung - $1,299.99 | Best Buy - $1,299.99

14. Sony 55" 4K X90K Smart TV: $1,299.99 $898 at Amazon One of our favorite Android TVs around, the Sony X90K delivers outstanding picture no matter what you're watching, thanks to AI-powered image processing and proprietary XR Contrast Booster technology. It's also getting a 16% discount at Amazon, dropping the price down to $898. Price tracker: Best Buy - $1,234.99

15. Insignia 50" F30 Series Fire TV: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon If 50 inches is your entertainment Goldilocks zone, check out this deal that slashes $100 off the 50-inch F30 Series Fire TV from Insignia. For just $200, you're getting 4K Ultra HD picture, an Alexa Voice Remote, and access to all your favorite streaming services instantly. Price tracker: Best Buy - $199.99

More tech

16. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon Who says you need a new TV to elevate your home theater? Grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and you'll get stunning picture, Dolby Atmos audio, and Wi-Fi 6 support, not to mention instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. Best of all? The streaming stick is currently selling for just $29.99, a 40% drop from its regular retail price. Price tracker: Best Buy - $44.99

17. JBL Tune 760NC Headphones: $129.95 $64.95 at Amazon Currently selling for just $64.95 at Amazon, JBL's Tune 760NC wireless headphones come with active noise cancellation and up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. They aren't the most high-tech headphones on the planet, but for this price, the Tune 760NC are tough to beat. Price tracker: Best Buy - $64.95 | Walmart - $64.95