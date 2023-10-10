Best Motorola Prime Day deals for October 2023

Amazon's Big Deals Day (aka Prime Day, part 2) is here, which means we've got two days of impressive discounts on all sorts of items. But of course, we're here to cover some of the smartphone discounts, and among them are some nice price drops for Motorola phones.

Now, Motorola is known for its already affordable smartphones with the Moto G lineup, but you'd be surprised to know that its higher-end phones are also on sale. That includes the ever-impressive Motorola Edge Plus 2023 and one of our favorite foldable phones, the Motorola Razr Plus. And you don't have to go far to find these deals, as we've gathered them up into one handy article for you, and you can find them below.

Editor's Picks

1. Motorola Razr Plus: $999 $799 at Amazon The Motorola Razr Plus is one of our favorite foldable phones due to its compact size and large cover screen. At $999, it's not exactly cheap, but you can score one for less than you'll pay for a conventional flagship with Amazon's Prime Day deal. At this price, this could be a great entry into the world of foldables, and it will surely get people talking when you flip your phone open.

2. Motorola Edge Plus (2023): $799 $649 at Amazon If you're not into foldables, Motorola's other flagship, the Edge Plus 2023, is another great buy. Not only does this phone look good, but it's one of the best Motorola flagships we've seen in a long time, and it's currently cheaper than the Pixel 8! Honestly, this is a fantastic phone that's quite underrated, and once you get your hands on it, you'll find it hard to believe something like this could fly under the radar.

3. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): $399 $299 at Amazon Don't wanna splurge for a flagship? This affordable phone gets the job done with a still-powerful chipset and built-in stylus pen. The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of our favorite mid-range phones, and now it's even more affordable thanks to this Prime Day deal.

4. Moto G Power 5G: $299 $249 at Amazon The first 5G phone in the Moto G Power lineup is quite an impressive showing. Sticking to its name, the phone can last up to two days on a single charge and can handle much of what you throw at it, with a decent set of cameras, to boot. With this Prime Day deal, now might be a good time to grab the Moto G Power 5G!

5. Moto G 5G (2023): $249 $199 at Amazon The Moto G 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones you can buy, and now it's even more affordable with this Prime Day deal. For under $200, you get multi-day battery life, a 50MP dual camera system, great stereo speakers, and a 120Hz LCD. That doesn't sound too bad from a trusted company like Motorola!

FAQ

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is a sitewide shopping event scheduled to kick off at 3 a.m. EST on October 10 and run through the 11th. In addition to exclusive deals for Prime members, Amazon will be launching a ton of super-limited Invite Only deals and Deals of the Day. Essentially, it's Prime Day, part two.

Whether you need a new smartphone, tablet, or TV, we'll be actively keeping track of all the best tech deals for the duration of the sale, as many of the deals may not start at the same time or even on the same day.

Of course, the best deals are reserved for Amazon Prime subscribers. Luckily, Amazon is still offering the 30-day free trial that lets you enjoy all the benefits of Prime (including access to all the deals during Big Deal Days) without paying a cent. Simply cancel before the month is up if you no longer want the subscription.

Now, you're ready to pick up some of the best Motorola phones at amazing prices. Or you can check out some of the best Prime Day smartphone sales for other brands that you might be interested in.

Which are the best Motorola deals?

First, it's important to know what you're looking for in a phone. Motorola is known for making some of the best cheap Android phones on the market, with phones that bring great value at low prices. However, Motorola has more expensive flagship models that deserve just as much attention as they often undercut the competition while offering similar performance.

If you're looking for something more high-end, the Motorola Razr Plus is probably one of the best deals you'll find. The phone normally retails for $999, but you can grab it now for $799, which is cheaper than many standard, non-folding flagship phones. Normally, you'd start seeing some compromises at this price point, so to get a flagship foldable for under $800 is an absolute steal. Even when you compare the Razr Plus to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola is able to hold its own, and we'd highly recommend it at this price.

That said, foldable phones aren't for everyone, which is why the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is also a great option. It features the latest Snapdragon chipset, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a gorgeous display. In his review, Android Central's Nick Sutrich was quite impressed with the phone, giving it nearly five stars (out of five). And for $150 off, you'll get all that for less than the smaller Pixel 8, which is quite a steal.

Motorola also has some lower-end models that are actually quite performant, and you can't really go wrong with any of them if you're looking for something that won't break the bank.