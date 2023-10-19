The best Black Friday Motorola deals of 2023 (so far)

This year's major Black Friday shopping event is set to kick off in a few weeks, but if you don't want to wait, there are actually plenty of epic Motorola deals available right now. Many of these offers are leftovers from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, while others appear to be entirely new discounts. Suffice to say, it doesn't really matter why the discounts are happening, we're just stoked to save some cash on a sweet new phone.

Now, Motorola is known for its already affordable smartphones with the Moto G lineup, but you'd be surprised to know that its higher-end phones are also on sale. That includes the ever-impressive Motorola Edge Plus 2023 (currently $100 off) and one of our favorite foldable phones of this year, the Motorola Razr Plus (which is also seeing a stellar 20% discount, no strings attached). Keep reading to see what else is available now.

Didn't find anything today? We're keeping track of all the best Motorola deals from now until Cyber Monday, so check back with us later to see if we've found anything new.

Editor's Picks

1. Motorola Razr Plus: $99.99 $799.99 at Amazon The Motorola Razr Plus is one of our favorite foldable phones due to its compact size and large cover screen. At $999, it's not exactly cheap, but you can score one for less than you'll pay for a conventional flagship at Amazon now. At this price, this could be a great entry into the world of foldables, and it will surely get people talking when you flip your phone open. Price comparison: Best Buy - $799.99

2. Motorola Edge Plus 512GB (2023): $79.99 $699.99 at Amazon If you're not into foldables, Motorola's other flagship, the Edge Plus 2023, is another great buy. Not only does this phone look good, but it's one of the best Motorola flagships we've seen in a long time, and it's currently cheaper than the Pixel 8! Honestly, this is a fantastic phone that's quite underrated, and once you get your hands on it, you'll find it hard to believe something like this could fly under the radar. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99

3. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon Don't wanna splurge for a flagship? This affordable phone gets the job done with a still-powerful chipset and built-in stylus pen. The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of our favorite mid-range phones, and now it's even more affordable thanks to this early Black Friday deal, shaving $100 off the retail price. Price comparison: Best Buy - $299.99

4. Moto G Power 5G 256GB: $299 $249.99 at Amazon The first 5G phone in the Moto G Power lineup is quite an impressive showing. Sticking to its name, the phone can last up to two days on a single charge and can handle much of what you throw at it, with a decent set of cameras, to boot. With this early Black Friday deal, now might be a good time to grab the Moto G Power 5G! Price comparison: Best Buy - $249.99 | Walmart - $357

5. Motorola one 5G UW ace 64GB: $299.99 FREE with new line at Verizon Now for something a little different. If you're a Verizon customer, you can add a line with any 5G Unlimited plan and get the Motorola one 5G UW ace for 100% free! This Verizon-only phone isn't the most incredible device on the planet spec-wise, but it's reliable and hey, it's free.

FAQ

When do the Black Friday sales start?

Black Friday officially lands on November 24th, the Friday after Thanksgiving, but many retailers launch their sales as early as late October or early November.

We'll be keeping track of all the best deals in the lead-up to the shopping event, so keep checking back here to find all the best early Black Friday deals.

Which are the best Motorola deals?

First, it's important to know what you're looking for in a phone. Motorola is known for making some of the best cheap Android phones on the market, with phones that bring great value at low prices. However, Motorola has more expensive flagship models that deserve just as much attention as they often undercut the competition while offering similar performance.

If you're looking for something more high-end, the Motorola Razr Plus is probably one of the best deals you'll find. The phone normally retails for $999, but you can grab it now for $799, which is cheaper than many standard, non-folding flagship phones. Normally, you'd start seeing some compromises at this price point, so to get a flagship foldable for under $800 is an absolute steal. Even when you compare the Razr Plus to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola is able to hold its own, and we'd highly recommend it at this price.

That said, foldable phones aren't for everyone, which is why the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is also a great option. It features the latest Snapdragon chipset, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a gorgeous display. In his review, Android Central's Nick Sutrich was quite impressed with the phone, giving it nearly five stars (out of five). And for $150 off, you'll get all that for less than the smaller Pixel 8, which is quite a steal.

Motorola also has some lower-end models that are actually quite performant, and you can't really go wrong with any of them if you're looking for something that won't break the bank.