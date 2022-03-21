Amazon is having an epic sale on Samsung Galaxy phones, including the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, but you'll need to act fast

If you've been waiting for a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it looks like Amazon might have you covered. For the rest of the day, the online retailer is selling those and a wide variety of other Samsung Galaxy devices at a pretty hefty discount. For the aforementioned Fold 3, you're looking at 22% off (savings of $400) while the Flip 3 is selling at a 15% discount. Other devices in the sales roundup include the Galaxy S21 FE and the S20 FE, the latter of which is selling for a whopping 36% off.

While the entire promotion is noteworthy, we're particularly excited about the discounted price of the Samsung foldables. The price of the Z Fold 3, for instance, which is currently at $1399.99 for the 256GB version (usually $1,799.99), has only dropped this low once before — last December when the holiday deals were pouring in. If discount history is any indication, it could be many months before the phone drops this low again. This is a great opportunity for anyone wanting to buy the "best foldable phone ever made", a title that we generously bestowed in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review.

But of course, that's just one of the many Samsung Galaxy phones that are being discounted today. Go take a look at the full Amazon deal and read on for more information about the discounted foldables.

Amazon deals of the day

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 $1,799.99 $1,399.99 For one day only, you can get this highly acclaimed foldable phone with $400 off the retail price of $1,799.99. The Z Fold 3 has a beautiful (and foldable) 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, impressive battery, and 12GB of RAM. One of the biggest drawbacks of this phone is usually thought to be the price, so this deal is a unique opportunity to get some extra bang for your buck.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 $999.99 $849.99 If you want a foldable phone that's more affordable than the Z Fold 3, look no further. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has an elegant, straightforward design with a solid camera and water resistance. Amazon is currently slicing $150 off the price (a 15% discount), so now's a good time if you're ready to take the jump.

Once you pick out your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3, you'll want to keep it safe. We got you covered with roundups of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases and best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases.