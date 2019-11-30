This year's Black Friday savings are still going strong. Even if some of them were worse than others, you have plenty of ways to save on your holiday shopping if you didn't get a chance to yesterday. One such product that's been discounted for Black Friday 2019 is the Sonos Beam, and for anyone buying around this Saturday, its still available. We aren't sure how long it's going to last, but at least for right now, it continues to be one of our favorite offers, and one we highly recommend you jump on before it's gone.

The Sonos Beam was released earlier this year as Sonos's affordable soundbar, and even though it's marketed towards people looking to upgrade their TV audio on a budget, it packs a seriously impressive punch. Best Black Friday deals: Over 240 deals updated in real time

I picked up a Sonos Beam for myself a few months ago and saying that it's completely changed my TV-watching experience would not be an exaggeration. It's the first soundbar I've ever owned, and coming from the dinky built-in speakers on my TV, the difference has been night and day. The Sonos Beam sounds ridiculously good, producing sound that manages to be loud, clear, and punchy all at the same time. There's also a good deal of stereo separation, which is surprising considering just how small the Beam is. Set up is about as simple as can be, with the Beam just needing a power cable and an HDMI cable to connect to your television. That's it. Compared to some home theater systems that require a myriad of endless cables, having only two to worry about makes the onboarding experience much less stressful.

Outside of sound quality and set up, the Sonos Beam has a few other tricks up its sleeve. There are a host of microphones on the Beam, allowing you to talk to both Google Assistant and Alexa as you would on any other smart speaker. You can use either assistant to ask about the weather, control smart home devices, add appointments to your calendar, and so on. Apple users can also benefit from the Beam, as it comes with support for AirPlay 2. Lastly, as anyone with a Sonos speaker will tell you, you don't stop at just buying one. Sonos speakers are designed to work seamlessly with each other for entire home audio, and the experience of all this is a joy. You could have the Beam act as your living room speaker, and if you have a couple of Sonos Ones in other rooms, pair them in a home group so that you can have simultaneous music and podcast playback across all of them. You can also pair the Sonos Beam with two Sonos Ones for 5.0 surround sound, and if you want more bass, you can add a Sonos Sub to the equation. The possibilities are virtually endless, and that's part of what makes the Sonos ecosystem so special. Then again, if all you care about is having a great soundbar for your TV and that's it, that's perfectly fine, too. The Sonos Beam works just as good on its own as it does with accompanying speakers, and at just $299, you're getting far more than your money's worth.