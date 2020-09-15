Best answer: According to leaked Facebook promotional videos, the Oculus Quest 2 is available in 64GB and 256GB storage options.

More storage for the Oculus Quest 2

According to leaked Facebook promotional materials, the Oculus Quest 2 will be sold in two models: one with 64GB of storage, and one with 256GB of storage. The Oculus Quest 2 64GB model features the same amount of storage as the original Oculus Quest base model. The Oculus Quest 2 256GB model, on the other hand, sports double the amount of storage as the highest-spec original Oculus Quest, which was 128GB of storage.

Pricing for these models has not been announced at this time, and all information we have is based on promotional materials published on a Facebook website ahead of the expected official announcement of the Oculus Quest at Facebook Connect on September 16.

Oculus Quest 2 New design, more options

The Oculus Quest 2 looks to represent a major milestone in Facebook's VR strategy. Based on Facebook promotional materials that appear to have been published early, the Oculus Quest 2 is significantly more powerful than the Oculus Quest, sporting a processor that's more than 3 generations newer. It's also lighter than the original Oculus Quest, features a more comfortable head strap, and even has redesigned controllers.

