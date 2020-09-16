Budget friendly Oculus Quest 2 64GB Extra room Oculus Quest 2 256GB The 64GB variant of the Oculus Quest 2 supports all the same features and games as the version with larger storage. It has enough space for many users but will fill up if you're a hardcore gamer. Its lack of a microSD slot makes storage limitations a more significant issue. $299 at Amazon Pros Cheaper

Has enough storage for a lot of users

Supports all the same features as larger variant

Supports all the same games as larger variant Cons Not enough storage for hardcore gamers

No microSD slot for expandable storage This version of the Oculus Quest 2 sports 256GB of storage, which is more than enough for multiple games and lots of media to enjoy, though it still doesn't have a microSD slot. $399 at Amazon Pros Lots of room for games

More affordable than the competition Cons Significantly more expensive

No microSD slot

Both versions of the Oculus Quest 2 support the same exact features and have the same library of games. The only difference is the amount of storage available and the price of each device. The Oculus Quest 2 is available for preorder now and starts shipping on October 13, 2020.

Oculus Quest 2 64GB vs. Oculus Quest 2 256GB: What's the difference?

Storage and price: Those are the only factors to look at when comparing these devices. They both support all of the same games and features, and the form factor is also the same. They're even the same colors. The only difference is the amount of storage available and the price.

The price jump might be the main deciding factor for users because you don't give anything up when you opt for the option with more abundant storage.

Category Oculus Quest 2 64GB Oculus Quest 2 256GB Hand controls Two Touch Controllers Two Touch Controllers Storage 64GB 256GB 6 degrees of freedom Yes Yes Oculus Guardian tracking Yes Yes Oculus Link support Yes Yes microSD slot No No USB-C storage support Yes Yes Price $299 $399

The Oculus Quest 2 can be used for gaming and media, but many people will only store games directly on the device. Oculus Quest games vary in size, but even large ones are small enough that you can keep several on the Quest. For example, on my original Oculus Quest, Robo Recall: Unplugged takes up 2.87GB, Vader Immortal: Episode I takes up 2.58GB, and SUPERHOT VR uses 5.17GB.

Some well-recognized games are even smaller. Beat Saber only took up 2.95GB on my original Oculus Quest when I had songs sideloaded onto it. Media apps are relatively tiny, though the media you play on them can take up space.

Oculus Quest 2 64GB vs. Oculus Quest 2 256GB: How much storage do you really need?

If you're trying to be savvy with your money, or you just don't want to pay for the storage you won't use, then it's crucial to examine how you plan to use the Oculus Quest 2 and figure out how much room you need.

If you're a hardcore gamer and you want to download a lot of titles on your Oculus Quest 2, then you should opt for the 256GB variant of the headset. The Oculus Quest 2 doesn't have a microSD card slot, so once it's full, you'll have to delete games or media to free up space.

If you plan to uninstall games as you get bored with them or finish them, then you're probably going to be just fine with the 64GB version.

One important thing to note is that games requiring Oculus Link, such as Half-Life: Alyx, don't take up additional storage on your Oculus Quest 2. This is a good thing since PCVR games can be massive. The games are stored on whatever PC you use to power your Oculus Link games, so you'll need to have space on your PC. Both the 64GB and 256GB versions of the Oculus Quest 2 can run games through Oculus Link, so if you're looking to connect your Oculus Quest 2 to your PC, either will work.

Oculus Quest 2 64GB vs. Oculus Quest 2 256GB: 64GB is enough (for most)

While games vary in size, they aren't large enough to require the 256GB variant of the Oculus Quest 2 for most people.

If you're the type of user that plays a specific set of games at a time and then removes them from a device, then you probably don't need to spend the extra money for an additional 64GB of storage.

If budget isn't a factor for you, or you want to make it more likely that you'll always be able to store your games and media on your VR headset, then you should get the 256GB variant of the Oculus Quest 2. You don't give up any features when you increase storage size, so it's a one-time investment to get a better device.

As an added bonus, Facebook upped the storage maximum for the Oculus Quest 2 when compared to the original Oculus Quest. Spending an extra $100 on an Oculus Quest 2 gets you for times the storage of the cheaper variant. Again, you might not need that extra storage, but it's a good bargain.

Enough for most Oculus Quest 2 64GB Budget-friendly with enough storage for many users The 64GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 supports all the same features and games as the larger version. While it's unfortunate that there isn't a microSD card slot, it has enough space for users who only keep specific games on their device at a time. $299 at Amazon

$299 at Best Buy

$299 at Walmart

Room to work with Oculus Quest 2 256GB Enough storage for a larger library This version with a larger storage capacity will be able to keep more games and media on your device at once. While it still doesn't have a microSD slot, it can store multiple games and several larger media files. $399 at Amazon

$399 at Best Buy

$399 at Walmart