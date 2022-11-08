Early Black Friday Amazon deals: cheap TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, and more

Refresh

(Image credit: JBL) JBL Live Free 2 wireless earbuds: $149.95 $89.95 at Amazon Weeks ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is discounting a ton of their wireless earbuds, with particularly hefty price drops on JBL products. Head on over to the Big A today, for instance, and you can save a whopping 40% on the JBL Live Free 2, a historic discount that brings the price of the earbuds down to just $89.95. The Live Free 2 come with adaptive noise cancellation that responds to your surroundings, up to 35 hours of battery life, and 11mm audio drivers for consistently clear and immersive sound. This is the cheapest that these earbuds have ever been, so don't miss this chance to claim your own pair.

(Image credit: ASUS) ASUS L210 Laptop: $249.99 $177 at Amazon ASUS laptops often offer great bang for your buck, but this Amazon Black Friday deal is next level. You can currently get the compact ASUS L210 for just $177, a 29% drop from its usual retail price of $250. This laptop boasts a solidly-fast Intel Celeron N4020 processor, a 180-degree hinge, and up to 12 hours of battery life in a compact package that only weighs 2.3 pounds and measures 0.7 inches thin. This is already a great deal if you need a laptop today, but will the price drop lower as we near the holidays? Only time will tell.

(Image credit: JBL) JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar: $599.95 $349.95 at Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your home theater this holiday season, look no further than the JBL Bar 5.1. This soundbar delivers immersive panoramic sound thanks to wireless surround sound technology, a 10" subwoofer, and 550W of power. The JBL Bar 5.1 also comes with Alexa Multi Room Audio compatibility built right in. Pair that with a whopping 42% discount and you're looking at a Black Friday deal that shouldn't slip past your radar.

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central) Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon It's apparently Alexa's birthday, which I guess just gives Amazon another reason to discount their devices — but hey, we're not complaining! Pick up a 3rd Gen Echo Show 10 and you'll instantly save 32% on your purchase, a pretty good deal for one of the best Amazon Echo Show smart speakers around. The Echo Show 10 comes with a large HD screen that rotates to follow your movements, plus excellent speakers, and a 13MP front-facing camera for crystal-clear video calls.

(Image credit: Android Central) Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatch: $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon Once upon a time, we called the Amazfit GTS 3 the best Amazfit smartwatch that money can buy, and now you can get your very own for a whopping 22% off at Amazon. For just $140, you're getting a fitness-tracking powerhouse that comes complete with onboard GPS, precise heart-rate and SpO2 sensors, and a battery that'll last up to 12 days on a single charge. Select the "Apply Coupon" button before checking out and you could even save an additional $20 on the smartwatch!

(Image credit: Sony) Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: $399.99 $348 at Amazon It took a while, but we're finally seeing some pretty decent Sony WH-1000XM5 deals come down the pipeline. The headphones that we consider to be the best wireless headphones that money can buy are currently $51.99 off at Amazon (and Best Buy, for what it's worth). That 13% discount may not seem like a lot, but it's actually a record low price for the XM5, and a deal that shouldn't be missed if you've had your eyes on these headphones for a while. With the XM5, you're getting exceptional sound quality, cutting-edge Advanced Noise Cancellation technology, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

(Image credit: Android Central) Google Pixel 6 128GB: $599 $399 at Amazon While everyone's attention is drawn to the new Google Pixel 7, the still-great Google Pixel 6 is seeing a historic price cut over at Amazon. Over a year since it first released, the Google Pixel 6 still impresses, offering a sleek, daring design with premium specs such as the Tensor chipset, fantastic camera software, and one of the best spam filters ever introduced. Amazon is dropping a straight $200 off the unlocked phone, bringing it down to just $399 (which is only $100 more than the current price of the Pixel 6a).

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB: $1,059.99 $839.99 at Amazon Since it first hit store shelves last August, we've been heaping loads of praise onto the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for its durable, inventive design, flagship-quality cameras, and fantastic internal hardware. Now we're about to get excited all over again, since the 256GB version of the Z Flip 4 is currently seeing a massive 21% discount at Amazon. That price drop makes the unlocked phone cheaper than it's ever been, so we recommend taking advantage of this early Black Friday opportunity while it lasts. After all, you're looking at a device that we consider to be the best foldable phone ever made.

(Image credit: Android Central) Ring Video Doorbell (2021): $64.99 $39.99 at Amazon The wired Ring Video Doorbell offers convenient security and peace of mind with premium features such as 1080p HD resolution and advanced motion detection so you always know who's at the door, even if they don't ring. That's all well and good, but pair those specs with a 38% discount and you're looking at a pretty spectacular deal that shouldn't be missed if you've been considering a smart doorbell for a while. The price of this doorbell has never dropped lower, so now's the time to buy.

(Image credit: Insignia) Insignia 24" F20 Series Fire TV: $169.99 $79.99 at Amazon A smart TV for 80 bucks? Count us in. Sure, this 24-inch Fire TV from Insignia isn't going to win any awards for picture quality or innovation, but if you just need something simple, you really can't beat the F20 Series when it comes to bang for your buck. This compact smart TV delivers totally respectable 720p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, plus you'll get instant access to all your favorite streaming services thanks to the Fire TV entertainment platform. It even comes with an Alexa Voice remote! This smart TV usually sells for $169.99, which doesn't really seem worth it, but the current 53% discount makes this offer too good to pass up.

(Image credit: Amazon) Fire HD 8 Kids tablet (2020): $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon If you're shopping for a youngster this holiday season, look no further than the Fire HD 8 Kids (2020), a kid-friendly device that topped our list of the best Amazon Fire kids tablets. This durable little tablet comes with an HD 8-inch display, dual stereo speakers, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also comes with its own kid-proof protective case and, of course, advanced parental controls so you're able to limit screen time and set restrictions as needed. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is currently half-off at Amazon, so why wait?

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $99.34 at Amazon Although they aren't the best wireless earbuds that we've ever used, we're quite fond of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live for their unique, comfortable design, powerful 12mm audio drivers, and wireless charging capabilities. And now we can add great price to the list. Amazon is currently slashing up to 42% off all three color varieties of the Galaxy Buds Live — that's Mystic White (pictured above), Mystic Red, and Mystic Bronze — bringing them all down to just below the $100 mark.

(Image credit: Fossil) Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch: $319 $229 at Amazon Hot off the presses this morning is a deal that carves a very generous $90 off the price of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, an elegant wearable that comes complete with excellent battery life, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+, and all the intelligent fitness tracking and health sensors that we've come to expect from the Fossil brand. Unlike many of the Amazon deals we've found so far, this isn't the cheapest that the Fossil watch has ever been (the price hit $209 last Summer), but if you want to pick up a smartwatch today, 29% off is a pretty tempting offer!

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is arguably the most innovative smartphone on the market, complete with a unique, foldable design, truly unrivalled performance, and flagship-quality camera software. The only problem is that it's $1,799.99, a price that puts the phone way out of reach for most folks. Luckily, Amazon is carving a very nice $300 off the smartphone, several weeks before the Black Friday festivities go live. Of course, $1,499.99 for a smartphone isn't exactly cheap, but keep in mind that you're literally getting both a powerful tablet and a smartphone in one device. The real question is whether the price will drop even lower as we near the big day.

(Image credit: Android Central) Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon In our 4.5/5 star review, we called the 4th Gen Echo Dot the "best Alexa speaker" that money can buy, which makes this deal from Amazon all the more tempting. The big A is currently slashing half off the price of the Dot, bringing it down to a mere $49.99. We loved the spherical speaker for its impressive audio (that can be customized thanks to EQ control in the Alexa app), stylish design, and the inclusion of the 3.5mm jack, and at this price, you really can't lose.

(Image credit: Sony) Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones: $249.99 $123 at Amazon Wireless headphones can be pretty expensive, so we were quite pleased to see this deal that drops $126.99 off Sony's WH-XB910N headphones. That's a jaw-dropping discount of 51%, plus you're getting a wireless headset with active noise cancellation, enhanced bass, and a built-in microphone with Alexa support. And did we mention up to 30 hours of battery life? Many folks will be waiting for the price of Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 to drop, but this is the next best thing.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 55" The Frame LS03B Smart TV: $1,497.99 $997.99 at Amazon If you've had your eye on Samsung's innovative Frame smart TV for a while, now's your chance. Weeks ahead of the official Black Friday sale event, an Amazon deal has sent the 55-inch version of the TV crashing down to a lowest-ever price of $997.99. This elegant entertainment powerhouse produces stunning QLED 4K resolution with Quantum HDR and Art Mode, a clever feature that turns your TV into a work of art whenever it's not in use.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf) Nanoleaf Hexagonal Smart Lights (7-Pack): $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon They may not be our bread and butter, but we always try to keep track of the best Nanoleaf smart lights because they're stylish, customizable, and easy to set up. Amazon is currently slashing 25% off the Nanoleaf Hexagonal 7-pack, which is the perfect amount for trying out a smart light system without over-committing. A $50 discount may not seem like a lot, but it actually makes the 7-pack cheaper than it's ever been, so now is a great time to buy.

(Image credit: Android Central) Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon Pick up a Fitbit Sense 2 through Amazon today and you'll instantly save a straight $100, no strings attached. It's not quite the cheapest that the smartwatch has ever been, but it's a nice deal if you're looking for a new fitness tracker. The Sense 2 comes with a sleek design, up to six days of battery life, and all of the intelligent health and fitness tracking features we've come to expect from the Fitbit name. Plus it's got an actual physical button on the side, which seems like a rarity nowadays.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon Samsung's cheap Android phone just got cheaper, thanks to this early Black Friday deal that carves a very nice 22% off the price of the Galaxy A53, a smartphone that we once called "the best phone under $500". For just $349.99, you're getting an unlocked smartphone with a stunning AMOLED 120Hz display, an all-day battery, and a flagship-level camera. The A53 has never been cheaper than this, so why wait until Black Friday to snag your new favorite device?

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central) Amazon Echo Show 5: $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon These smart speakers include five and eight-inch displays respectively and are both at their lowest prices. These discounts cut even deeper than this summer's Prime Day event so we're fairly confident that these are the best prices we're going to see this year. So why not get a few Christmas presents sorted? Maybe one for you, and another for a relative then you can enjoy free video calls over the net? And if you're concerned about privacy, there's a physical shutter slide to cover the camera when not in use. The five-inch version is best suited to bedside tables or maybe a table at the side of your sofa so you can easily read what's on the screen. The eight-inch model is handy if it's going to live on a sideboard further away or you're going to need to see it from a distance while dashing around your kitchen using it to try and follow a video recipe guide. Still not sure? We've compared the two directly in our Echo Show 5 vs Show 8 guide.

(Image credit: Roku) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon It's not all about the Amazon Fire TV Sticks if you want to make your TV even smarter. Roku has been one of America's favorite streaming device brands for years. And while the remote isn't quite as enjoyable as Amazon's super responsive pointer the app selection is unrivaled (yes, it includes Amazon Prime Video despite it not being on the box art) and the interface is loved by fans thanks to its uncluttered design that isn't riddled with ads - something Amazon's devices are really starting to mess up lately. And today the 4K stick is half-price and a real bargain at just $24.99. Want to weigh it up against its Amazon rival? We've written this just for you: Amazon Fire Stick 4K vs Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra | $1299 $999 at Amazon The S22 Ultra may well be picking up a few Phone of Year awards over the next few weeks. It's packing the best camera of any Samsung phone out there and was smoothly merged with the Note series this year, so you'll find a built-in S-Pen stylus. $300 off is a massive discount on this stunning flagship. This model comes in Burgundy (it's kind of a big deal after all), and is unlocked for all carriers, so you can choose your own direction and maybe even pick up a bargain on those monthly bills for your data and call plans via something from our guide to the best MVNO carriers.

(Image credit: Future) Bose QuietComfort 45 | $329 $249 at Amazon Bose's QC 45 headphones are arguably the best noise-cancelling cans around for this price and are best compared with Sony's XM4 set from last year. The newer XM5 and Apple's AirPods Pro Max are significantly more expensive and you're not getting enough for the extra money compared to this deal in our opinion. If you'd rather hold out for a deal on Sony's superbly comfortable XM4, we regularly see them go for a similar price to these Bose headphones, but they're stuck at full price right now. $250 for either? You're winning either way.

(Image credit: Future) MacBook Air M2 (2022) | $1199 $1049 at Amazon Apple's 2022 update to the MacBook Air series brings with it the highly-praised M2 chip and the modern chassis design seen in the lovely 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros (we don't talk about the basic 13-inch model). As early Black Friday deals go, this is a banger as it's the cheapest price we've seen the new Air go for. You'll have to be quick though as most of the colors have now sold out. At the time of writing, only the silver model remains. If you're holding out for something cheaper or a discount on another model, keep an eye on the Black Friday MacBook deals guide from our friends over at iMore.com.

(Image credit: Beats) Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds: $149.95 $89.95 at Amazon If you're on the hunt for a new pair of wireless earbuds, look no further than this early Black Friday deal. For the next five hours or so, you can get a pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $89.95, which is a 40% discount! These earbuds will last up to 24 hours (when combined with the charging case), plus they come with Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 water-resistance, and Spatial Audio support. Again, this deal will disappear in just a few hours, so don't wait to make your move.

(Image credit: TCL) TCL 40" Class 3-Series Smart Roku TV: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon We expect to see loads of epic smart TV deals when Black Friday hits, but you don't need to wait to save a hefty chunk of cash thanks to this discount that drops an impressive 43% off the 40-inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV. For just shy of $200, you're getting a smart TV with vibrant Full HD picture, slim bezels, and over 250 free streaming channels thanks to the built-in Roku streaming platform.

(Image credit: ASUS) ASUS Chromebook C203XA: $249.99 $119.99 at Amazon Another lowest-ever price from Amazon, you can currently snag this ASUS Chromebook for just $119.99, a generous 52% discount from its regular retail price. This rugged laptop was tested to meet military-grade durability standards, with a spill-resistant keyboard and rubber corners to absorb shock. It's also fast and reliable, thanks to its MediaTek Quad-Core processor and a battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central) Blink Outdoor 2-Camera System: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon Surprise, surprise: ahead of the upcoming Black Friday festivities, Amazon is slashing a hefty 44% off the price of their Blink Outdoor 2-camera kit, essentially giving you two wireless cameras for the price of one. Amazon will often discount these cameras, so this deal isn't particularly shocking, but it's worth noting that the price of the 2-camera kit has never dropped lower than this. For just $99.99, you're getting two HD cameras with weather proof construction, quick and easy setup, and enough battery life to last up to two years with the included AA lithium batteries.

(Image credit: Android Central) Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon Black Friday is still weeks away, but you can already save a whopping 50% on the Fire HD 10 if you order one from Amazon today. Even at its regular retail price, the Fire tablet offers a ton of bang for your buck, with a beautiful FHD 10.1-inch display, wireless charging capabilities, and fast-enough performance to rival nearly any Chromebook on the market. The tablet has also never been cheaper than it is now, so what are you waiting for?

(Image credit: Android Central) Up to 45% off Google Nest WiFi Routers at Amazon Tired of dead WiFi spots around the home? Then maybe it's time you upgraded to one of the best mesh WiFi routers. The Nest system is often at the pricey end of the scale, but you can save up to 45% today in this early Black Friday Amazon deal. And if you're thinking they look a bit like a smart speaker, then have a gold star because the Google Assistant is built into the individual Points as well, so they'll give you even more options for voice control around the home. Take a look at our Nest WiFi review for more information.