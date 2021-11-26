It's easy to help your children form healthy activity and sleep habits when you have a fitness tracker that's specifically designed for kids. It's even better when you find a Black Friday fitness tracker deal that saves you money! Whether your kids have worn activity trackers before or this will be their first one, we're confident they'll love the Fitbit Ace 3.

More importantly, parents can save $30 with this Black Friday deal. The Fitbit Ace 3 was released earlier this year with a few key improvements. The predecessor only offered five days of battery life, but the Fitbit Ace 3 packs a full eight days of juice. Your kids can spend more time exploring and less time charging with this device.

Kids will have fun personalizing the Fitbit Ace 3, which offers over 20 clock options. They can also set personalized goals to work toward and join family-friendly competitions. While children have a lot of say in how they use their trackers, parents can control settings from the app. Simply add the Ace 3 to your family account, and you can access privacy controls and protections.

This Fitbit Ace 3 deal is the ultimate motivational tool for kids

Fitbit Ace 3 The Fitbit Ace 3 is the perfect fitness tracker for kids. It offers a swimproof design and over a week of battery life. Not to mention that parents can easily monitor activities as well as set reminders for chores. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

$50 at Dell

Parents will be able to review their child's activity levels and sleep patterns, approve friend requests, and restrict what information is shared with friends. While the Fitbit Ace 3 is geared towards children ages 6 and up, the company still encourages parents to explore privacy controls up to at least age 12.

If you're worried about your child being distracted, the do not disturb mode will pause notifications and reminders to move. As you can imagine, this is especially helpful when your child is in school. Additionally, sleep mode will pause notifications and dim the display so your child can fall asleep without distractions. Finally, the water lock mode deactivates buttons, so kids don't accidentally press something while in the pool or shower.