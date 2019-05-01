Last July, Moment launched its Pro Camera app for Android and iOS to bring powerful pro camera controls to users for just a couple bucks. Moment just pushed its biggest update ever to the app, and my oh my is there a lot to unpack.

Starting first with new features, Pro Camera now has new analytics layers such as focus peaking and zebra stripes — allowing you to easily see sharpened parts of an image and if there are areas which are over or under-exposed. Also included is the option to separate focus and exposure settings and manually control their settings individually of one another.

The camera roll has received a new design along with some performance improvements, you can save RAW and JPG files of an image simultaneously, and there's an RGB histogram that makes it easier to see relevant data of a photo you captured.

Along with those user-facing changes, something else we're really excited to see is full support for the Galaxy S10 and OnePlus phones.

In honor of the big update, you can head to Moment's website and save 15% on its camera lenses, cases, tripods, and more in its online shop. Just make sure to use promo code zebrastripes.

Download: Moment Pro Camera ($3.99)