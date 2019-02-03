AC Score 4 Cell phone plans are a necessary evil in the modern world, so it seems like everyone is trying to get to a cheaper plan to save some money. There are a few great prepaid plans out there, but the best that I've found is Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile — formerly Mint SIM — has been around for a few years now. It runs off T-Mobile's network, and T-Mobile has been expanding its coverage annually to reach more Americans. But is Mint Mobile worth your money? Let's take a closer look. The Good Works with almost any GSM phone

Inexpensive

Cheap trial plans

Tethering included

Good download speeds The Bad T-Mobile coverage is getting better, but there are still gaps

Being on an MVNO means getting kicked off the network if it gets congested See at Mint Mobile Getting started I — Tom Westrick — have been using Mint Mobile's service since mid-June, 2018. I personally purchased the small starter pack which includes 2GB of high-speed data per month for three months, and I also purchased a year's worth of 10GB-per-month service in September. I've primarily used it in and around Indianapolis, Indiana, with occasional visits to Fort Wayne, Lafayette and other areas in Indiana. I've been using it with a Google Pixel 2 XL and Samsung Galaxy S8. Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile's network, so if you bought your phone directly from the magenta carrier (or Metro), you're good to go. Any network unlocked phone can be used as well, just make sure it's advertised to work with T-Mobile. If you want to be absolutely sure, you can buy a $5 compatibility kit that includes 100 minutes, 100 SMS messages and 100MB of LTE data. Mint Mobile What I like

Your experience with Mint Mobile will heavily depend on how well T-Mobile works in your area. It's one of the better networks where I live, so I'm a happy user. If you're unsure how well T-Mobile works around you, Mint Mobile is also a great way to try that out: the three-month plans are about as expensive as a one-month plan from other carriers. Calls sounded crisp and clear, and no one on the other end reported issues hearing my voice. I had no problems sending SMS messages, but that's something I do less and less. When I'm at home — or visiting my parents for a few days — Mint Mobile allows for WiFi calling and messaging. This immensely helps me fill the gap of not having great T-Mobile coverage in my hometown. Data use — what most smartphone users are going to care about — was strong. In good coverage areas, I had no problems downloading podcasts, streaming music, navigating with turn-by-turn directions, or anything else I wanted to do on my phone. I also didn't have any issues trying to use my phones in a congested area of the city, even during crowded concerts and art festivals. The raw data speeds won't set any records, but it'll be fast enough for most users to use their phones without issue. My phone just worked, and I'll be saving a lot of money on my monthly phone bill. Tethering worked perfectly for me, and there isn't a separate allotment for mobile hotspot data. If you want to use all 10GB for your laptop's connection, no one's going to stop you. You also get free calls to Canada and Mexico, so you can find out what's new in the world of maple syrup (or whatever it is Canadians talk about). Finally, I like how Mint Mobile does billing. You buy service plans in three-, six-, and twelve-month allotments. Your data allowance gets refreshed every month, but you only get billed after those months are over. Everyone does their budget differently, but budgeting for a single, annual bill is a easier for me than budgeting for something every month. The 10GB plan works out to $25 per month if you pay annually, which is much lower than comparable plans from other carriers. Mint Mobile What I dislike