Simple data savings Mint Mobile Great coverage options Straight Talk One of Mint Mobile's greatest accomplishments has been making choosing the right phone plan simple. With four data sizes and three duration amounts, it's easy to find which package works for you. You save money by buying more months, which makes saving money with Mint Mobile very simple to understand. From $15/mo. at Mint Mobile Pros Large T-Mobile network

Compatible with most phones

Multi-month discounts work with any plan

Hotspot on each plan

5G is included Cons No multi-line discounts

Only one network Straight Talk has many plans with a basic plan starting with just 100MB plus unlimited plans starting at 10GB. Straight Talk has been acquired by Verizon but the carrier still offers service on both Verizon and T-Mobile's networks depending on your phone. You can save by enabling auto-refill or buying three, six, or 12 months on the 25GB plan. From $30/mo. at Straight Talk Pros Choose from four networks

Bring nearly any unlocked phone

Unlimited plans are available

Multi-month savings are available

5G is included Cons Plans get expensive

Straight Talk offers a ton of great options making it one of the easiest choices if you need something that works without worrying too much about network compatibility. The problem is, Straight Talk gets expensive fast, especially if you want unlimited data. Mint Mobile's simpler approach and data sizes work for most people. The simple pricing structure and discounts make Mint Mobile a great choice when you want to get as much service as possible for your money.

Mint Mobile vs. Straight Talk: Two great prepaid options

Straight Talk offers the most data of the two if you're willing to pay for it. Still, most people will be happy with one of the smaller plans. Straight Talk has a significant coverage advantage though if you're covered by the T-Mobile network, Mint Mobile comes cheaper for every data amount. Mint Mobile manages to keep things simple with plans that work for most people, with savings tied directly to how many months you're willing to buy. Buying more data on Straight Talk is very reasonable at just $5 for an extra gig.

Mint Mobile Straight Talk Network T-Mobile AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon Minimum data 4GB 100MB Maximum data Unlimited (35GB high speed) Unlimited (60 GB account review) Minimum term 3 months 1 month Maximum term 12 months 12 months

Mint Mobile vs. Straight Talk Get the right coverage

Mint Mobile only uses the T-Mobile network, but for most people, that's fine. This network has become quite competent in the past few years, and with its past upgrades, the T-Mobile network currently covers most Americans with decent speeds. T-Mobile also has the best 5G coverage of any carrier and with its Ulta Capacity 5G network covering more than 210 million people, there's a good chance you'll get some of the best network speeds around.

Straight Talk has an advantage here since it buys coverage from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon and can give you a SIM card to match your device or the coverage where you live. For the most part, new customers will be on either the Verizon or T-Mobile network. In time, Straight Talk will be transitioning over to the Verizon network but for the time being, there's no need to worry about it.

So no matter where you live, as long as your phone is compatible, you should be able to get covered on Straight Talk with the right SIM. This can be a little more complicated than Mint, but Straight Talk will help you pick the right network and SIM card when you sign up, and you won't have to worry about it after that.

Mint Mobile vs. Straight Talk: Mint Mobile plans

One of Mint Mobile's biggest strengths is the simplicity of its plans. Mint offers data in three sizes and unlimited. The unlimited plan is slowed at 35GB of usage and only comes with 5GB of hotspot data. For your first three-month period, you can get the 12-month pricing so you can decide if you like the service before signing up.

4GB 10GB 15GB Unlimited (35GB) 3 months (introductory price) $15/mo. ($45) $20/mo. ($60) $25/mo. ($75) $30/mo. ($90) 3 months $25/mo. ($75) $35/mo. ($105) $45/mo. ($135) $40/mo. ($120) 6 months $20/mo. ($120) $25/mo. ($150) $35/mo. ($210) $35/mo. ($210) 12 months $15/mo. ($180) $20/mo. ($240) $25/mo. ($300) $30/mo. ($360)

You can also upgrade your plan mid-cycle so you can start small and work your way up if you run out of data. You can also add more data at a rate of $10 for 1GB and $20 for 3GB. International calling and roaming is available and is charged as you use them, depending on the country. Calls to Mexico and Canada are free.

Mint Mobile vs. Straight Talk: Straight Talk plan options

Straight Talk has slimmed down its phone plans to just three main options coming in at 5GB, 25GB, and unlimited data. The 25GB plan is technically unlimited, like Mint Mobile with 2G speeds after your data allotment. This 25GB plan is also available in three, six, and 12-month packages bringing down the overall cost. The two larger plans are available with an international calling upgrade as well.

The top unlimited plan is truly unlimited though Straight Talk reserves the right to review the account if you exceed 60GB per month. Still, this is well above what most people need and mostly exists to combat potential abuse. This plan comes with 10GB of hotspot data as well. Still, if you need that much data or more, you may want to check out another unlimited plan.

Straight Talk also has a basic plan with just 100MB of data, 1500 minutes, and unlimited texts. So again, this might be a decent pick for a backup phone, but it isn't a good fit for any Android phone.

10GB Unlimited 25GB Unlimited Ultimate Unlimited Price $35

$34 with Auto-Refill $45

$44 with Auto-Refill $55

$50 with Auto-Refill Data cap 5GB then 2G 25GB then 2G 60GB then possible review Hotspot data None None 10GB Multi-month discounts None 3 months for $130

6 months for $255

12 months for $495 None

Extra data is $5 per gigabyte, which is one of the lowest rates of any carrier.

Mint Mobile vs. Straight Talk: Bring just about any unlocked phone

On Mint Mobile, you can bring any phone that is unlocked and works on the T-Mobile network. Luckily, this includes pretty much any of the best Android phones. If you're not sure, you can check your IMEI during the signup process to find out. If you're ready for a new phone, you can also grab a new one at Mint Mobile. There is a wide range of Androids and iPhones, so you should be able to find something that works for you.

Straight Talk sells a similar range of phones, whether you want a budget phone or top of the line. You can bring just about any unlocked phone to Straight Talk; you need to get the right SIM card to get activated.

If you're shopping around for a new carrier, it's a good idea to get an unlocked phone you can bring with you to any carrier. Luckily, the biggest names like the Galaxy S22 and the Pixel 6 will work with either carrier as well as the other best cell phone plans available.

Mint Mobile vs. Straight Talk: Which works best for you?

Straight Talk has a simple range of plans for most people, and the smaller 10GB plan will be a good fit for many looking to save on phone service. The 25GB unlimited plan will be more than enough for most people. However, if you really need it, the top unlimited plan with 60GB of worry-free data will be a great choice. The plans offer plenty of data and features, but it makes it much easier to pay for more than you can actually use.

Even so, Mint Mobile nails the average smartphone user with tiers of data that will work for nearly any user. While it can't match Straight Talk's unlimited plans for very heavy users, most people can find a Mint Mobile plan that works well enough. Besides that, you get the option of bringing your price lower than anything Straight Talk offers if you are willing to pay for the whole year or even just six months.

