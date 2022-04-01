Mint Mobile vs. Ting: Which should you subscribe to?

Mint Mobile From $15/mo. at Mint Mobile Buy in bulk to save money for service on T-Mobile's network with Mint Mobile. Plans come in 4GB, 10GB, and 15GB packages with an unlimited plan with up to 35GB of high-speed data. Calls and texts are unlimited, and calling to Mexico and Canada is included. + Lots of data

Ting's Flex plan is a great starting point for someone that wants unlimited calling and texting with under 5GB of data. Ting's current data plans come with 5GB, 22GB, or 35GB of high-speed data allowing for a good fit for most people. If you want to get the most out of your smartphone, Mint Mobile's plans are designed for heavier users, with the smallest 4GB plan being a good fit for many. For the majority of smartphone users that can afford to pay upfront and are covered by the T-Mobile network, Mint Mobile is a much better deal.

Mint Mobile vs. Ting: How much data do you need?

(Image credit: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

Mint Mobile's plan choices come down to how much data you think you might need. The most economical choice would be to buy the package just above your usage amount so that you don't go over, but don't leave too much on the table. You don't need to worry if you don't know how much data you need because Mint Mobile will let you upgrade your plan mid-cycle if you find you need more. Ting is the best value for someone that doesn't need much data, but Mint Mobile's bulk savings brings the price down a lot if you need more than a few gigs.

Mint Mobile Ting Network T-Mobile T-Mobile/Verizon Minimum price $15 per month $10 per month Calling and texting Unlimited Unlimited Minimum data 4GB 1GB Maximum data 35GB 35GB

Mint Mobile uses the T-Mobile network exclusively and, for the most part, should provide great coverage for most people. T-Mobile's coverage can fall off a bit more in rural areas, but with a newer phone, you're likely covered.

Mint Mobile vs. Ting: Mint Mobile's plan

Mint Mobile has three plans that are available in three different durations. The difference between them is how much data you get. The plans come in at 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, and unlimited. The unlimited plan has 35GB of high-speed data each month. These plans fall in line pretty well with typical smartphone usage, and you can even upgrade to the next plan up if you find that your usage exceeds the data package you initially chose.

If you want to use your Mint Mobile data connection on other devices with the mobile hotspot, you can with all plans. For the 4GB, 10GB, and 15GB plans, you share your data pool. On the unlimited plan, you get 5GB of hotspot data.

With Mint Mobile, you start with a three-month plan for the lowest 12-month rate at $15 per month or $45 for three months. You can choose to renew for 12 months at this monthly rate though you will need to pay for the whole year all at once. If you still aren't sure if you want to commit to Mint Mobile or don't have the budget to pay for a year, you can renew for three or six months.

Keep in mind that renewing for less than 12 months will cost more per month.

4GB 10GB 15GB Unlimited 3 months (First 3 months) $15/mo. ($45) $20/mo. ($60) $25/mo. ($75) $30/mo. ($90) 3 months $25/mo. ($75) $35/mo. ($105) $45/mo. ($135) $40/mo. ($120) 6 months $20/mo. ($120) $25/mo. ($150) $35/mo. ($210) $35/mo. ($210) 12 months $15/mo. ($180) $20/mo. ($240) $25/mo. ($300) $30/mo. ($360)

You can add more high-speed data at a rate of $10 for 1GB or $20 for 3GB if you run out. You can also upgrade to the next larger plan if you feel you'll need more every month in the middle of your billing cycle.

Mint Mobile also has Mint Family which allows you to manage up to five lines from one account. While you won't see any multi-line discounts, this is a good way to bring your family to Mint without having to remember a bunch of different accounts. You can also bring your number when you switch.

Mint Mobile vs. Ting: Ting's five plans

Ting currently has five plans that are a good fit for those that don't need any data up to someone that needs a massive 35GB per month. The cheapest Flex plan comes with unlimited talk and text and charges a reasonable $5 per GB of data. If you're using more than 4GB per month, you can save by starting with a bigger data plan. Still, it's nice to see a plan designed for someone that doesn't need much data.

Ting's data plans start at 5GB, ranging up to 35GB.

Plan Talk and text data hotspot Flex Unlimited $5 per GB Shared with data Set 5 Unlimited 5GB Shared with data Set 12 Unlimited 12GB Shared with data Unlimited Unlimited 22GB 12GB Unlimited Pro Unlimited 35GB 30GB

Mint Mobile vs. Ting: Check your coverage

Since Ting works with T-Mobile's highly compatible network, you can use just about any unlocked phone. Ting also supports both the Sprint and Verizon Wireless networks, so you can be pretty sure that you can get coverage with Ting. You can check your zip code on Ting's site, but unfortunately, there is no official map. Ting also supports 5G connectivity.

One thing to keep in mind is that Ting is now owned by Dish Wireless. While Dish is still using partners for its cell coverage and will continue to do so for several more years at a minimum, Dish is hard at work building its own network. Not only that, but Dish has partnered with AT&T as a future network partner. All this really means is that you may see your coverage change in the next few years. Luckily, you're not locked into a contract, so you can switch if you want down the line.

Mint Mobile makes use of T-Mobile's network exclusively. T-Mobile's network has seen a ton of growth in recent years, so if you had poor coverage in the past, it's worth taking another look. Mint Mobile also has official support for 5G on T-Mobile's network. So if you want to get the most out of Mint's 5G, make sure your 5G capable phone has support for bands n71 and n41.

(Image credit: Mint Mobile)

Both carriers offer international service. Mint Mobile includes calling to Canada and Mexico at no additional charge, with additional countries supported for an additional fee. Roaming in other countries is available as well, with rates depending on the country.

Ting charges the standard rate for calling in 60 countries as well as others for an additional fee. Roaming outside of the U.S. is also available for an additional fee depending on the country.

If you are frequently talking to or texting someone from another country, using a messaging service like WhatsApp, Line, or Telegram can save you a lot of money and, in many cases, offer a better experience. These apps will also work on Wi-Fi.

Mint Mobile vs. Ting: Which phones work?

Both carriers support a wide range of phones on T-Mobile's network. Pretty much any unlocked GSM phone should work as well as some from other carriers. You can bring any of the best Android phones to either service without issue. Keep in mind that a phone with full support for the T-Mobile network will allow for a better signal in some areas. Ting has a little more support with access to the Sprint and Verizon Wireless networks as well.

You can check the IMEI of your specific phone on either carrier when you sign up to be sure.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Both carriers sell phones ranging from the newest high-end Samsung and Apple devices down to the budget category. If you are trying to get a flip phone in 2020, Ting is your only option here. You can see what phones are available by visiting Mint Mobile's online store or Ting's online store. Both carriers offer financing with Affirm.

Mint Mobile vs. Ting: Is Mint Mobile the right fit for you?

Source: Samuel Contreras / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

Both Mint Mobile and Ting are great MVNO carriers. Ting has one of the lowest barriers to entry, starting low with plenty of room to grow. Ting has a few solid plans for those that need a lot of data as well. Still, with prices starting as low as $15 per month and some of the best rates for data of any carrier, Mint Mobile is the better fit for the majority. Not only that, if you can pay for an entire year of service, you can get a great deal.

