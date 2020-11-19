Tis the season for savings, among other things of course, and you can save hundreds on Samsung devices right now through the Microsoft Store. You can save hundreds on the Galaxy Note 20 , Galaxy S20 , Galaxy Tab S7 , and more. On top of saving money on the devices, you can save on a Microsoft 365 subscription and 15 percent off select accessories as part of Microsoft's bundles. We highlight some of the best deals below, but make sure to check out all of the bundles .

This bundle saves you hundreds on the Galaxy S20, and you can make it even better by saving on Microsoft 365, accessories, and more.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best premium Android tablets available. You can get it for hundreds off of its normal price as part of a bundle that can include Microsoft 365, accessories, and more.

These Black Friday deals from Microsoft are an excellent way to upgrade your mobile setup. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 are some of the best Android phones available and the Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets.

If you're a gamer, you can get even more out of these bundles from Microsoft. If you include a PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth controller in a bundle, you also get three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can use that subscription to stream Xbox games to your phone or tablet.

If none of the bundles from Microsoft meet your fancy, make sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy deals.