While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have stolen the spotlight back in August when Samsung's latest foldable launched, it's the cute, compact Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 you'll want to buy this Black Friday. Between big bundles, insane trade-in deals, and e-gift cards, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a great deal waiting, no matter which carrier you use or style you're seeking.

There are a great many reasons to give the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 a try this Black Friday. For women whose back pockets have been frayed and destroyed by oversized smartphones, the Z Flip 3 lets us finally fit our phone in our front pockets again, even when sitting down! (FREE AT LAST! MY POCKETS AND HANDS ARE FREE AT LAST!)

For FOMO phone enthusiasts, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a foldable phone that you can actually use as a regular phone and not treat like an extra-delicate science project. While the first Z Folds were essentially an extra-expensive beta test, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an 85% normal, reliable phone and a 15% fun new toy to show off and test in various modes.

While the three carriers all stock the main colors, the $300 to $700 Z Flip 3 bundle extended to the Bespoke Edition. You can customize the colors and the bezels of the phone, avoiding that basic black for shiny silver and repping the color scheme of your alma mater, favorite character, or just a whimsical combo that speaks to your inner style.