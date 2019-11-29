The best time to buy a TV is Black Friday and while we've seen some great deals, none are better than this lightning deal on the 75-inch Vizio Quantum P-series TV. Sporting 384 local dimming zones, this LED TV is one of the best I've ever used and thanks to a recent update, it has all the streaming apps you could ask for. In my review, I called it an incredible TV that is the best alternative to an OLED TV.

This Vizio TV offers incredible rich colors and deep blacks thanks to 384 local dimming zones. SmartCast OS features ChromeCast built-in so you can cast from over 1000 apps directly from your phone, as well as all the streaming apps you're looking for. A great price for an incredible TV so act fast!

The Vizio P-Series Quantum X runs on the SmartCast OS featuring tons of streaming apps and Chromecast built-in. The TV is incredibly immersive, with the local dimming zones allowing the TV to turn on and off 384 different sections of the TV. As a result, blacks are really black and colors are incredibly vibrant.

I used this TV for several months and it's one of the best TVs I've ever used. If you've been looking for an incredible Black Friday TV deal, this is the best we've found but you'll need to act fast as this lightning deal won't be around for long. Hit the link and snag this before it runs out!