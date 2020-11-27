(StackCommerce)
Being able to analyze data is an essential skill in many careers today. There are countless tools for this task, but Excel is always an important part of the process. The Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle helps you master the software, with 43 hours of video training for just $39.99 this Black Friday.
From sales to sports, data helps decision-makers to choose the right path. For this reason, recruiters actively look for people with solid Excel skills.
This training takes you from complete beginner to Excel expert, with 10 in-depth courses. Content is split into concise video tutorials that guide you through the software (though the software is not included).
Along the way, you discover how to create a workbook and format data. You also learn how to work with functions, formulas, graphs, macros, VBA, Power Query, DAX, and much more besides.
The training comes from Chris Dutton, who is better known as the Excel Maven. He is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, with a rating of 4.6 stars from over 64,000 reviews on Udemy. Alan Jarvis makes an instructor appearance as well, bringing his almost 30 years of experience to the training.
Order the Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle today for just $39.99 to get lifetime access to all 10 courses, worth $1,732.
