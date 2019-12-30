The user manual, which happens to be in Portuguese, reaffirms the presence of a centered hole-punch cutout on the front, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung's latest A-series phones. The upcoming phone will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, MST for Samsung Pay, and a triple-camera setup on the back.

Samsung is soon expected to take the wraps off its rumored Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite smartphones. Ahead of their imminent launch, the folks over at SamMobile have managed to get their hands on the Galaxy S10 Lite user manual.

The phone's user manual nearly confirms the omission of a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. What is also not surprising is that the Galaxy S10 Lite will have the power as well as the volume control buttons on the right side of the frame. The left side, on the other hand, will have no physical buttons at all.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to be launched alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite at CES 2020 next week. The phone will have a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. Similar to the current Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone's triple camera setup will include a 48MP main sensor with "tilt-OIS", a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP snapper for macro shots. It will also feature a large 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging and a 32MP selfie camera.